Perpetual Altas rout USC Warriors in Cebu City Invitational

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Perpetual Altas opened their Cebu City Inter-Collegiate Invitational Basketball Tournament campaign with a commanding 75-53 victory over the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors on Thursday, August 21, at the Cebu City Sports Institute.

The loss denied USC a shot at back-to-back wins after its gritty 79-73 overtime escape against the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars in Wednesday’s tournament opener.

Perpetual pulled away in the second half, extending the lead to as many as 26 points, 71-45, in the fourth quarter. This came after a competitive first half that saw the Warriors trail by just five, 39-34, at the break.

John Aves paced the Altas with 12 points, four rebounds, and four assists, while Jaypee Bural and Josh Alcantara chipped in 13 points each to fuel the win.

For USC, Kyle Maglinte tallied a game-high 22 points along with five rebounds, three steals, and a block. However, he got little support as teammates James Paolo Gica and Kerk Navarro combined for only 17 points.

The game also served as a homecoming for two familiar Cebu basketball figures: former CESAFI high school MVP L.A. Casinillo and NCAA high school champion coach Joph Cleopas of the Perpetual Junior Altas.

Tournament action resumes Friday, with USC facing the Adamson Falcons at 6 p.m., followed by Perpetual squaring off against USJ-R at 8 p.m.

