CAB keeps September airline fuel surcharge at Level 4

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino travelers will pay the same fuel surcharge in September after the aviation authority decided to keep it unchanged, even with fluctuating oil prices.

In an advisory signed by its executive director, Carmelo Arcilla, the Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB) said the fuel surcharge added to plane fares would be kept at Level 4, the second highest so far this year.

Fuel surcharges are additional fees by airlines to help them recover fuel costs.

These are separate from the base fare, which is the actual amount paid by the passenger for his or her seat.

At Level 4, Filipinos planning to book their flights in September would see fuel surcharge fees ranging from P117 to P342 for local routes.

Those flying abroad, meanwhile, can expect fees between P385.70 to P2,867.82.

Passengers flying to Caticlan, Legaspi, Kalibo and Roxas will pay an additional P184, while those going to Laoag, Iloilo, Bacolod, Cebu and Puerto Princesa will pay P232 in fuel surcharge.

Those with flights to Dumaguete, Tagbilaran, Siargao and Cagayan will see an additional P296 in their bookings. Flights to Zamboanga, Cotabato and Davao will charge P318 in fuel surcharge.

The applicable fuel surcharge for flights to Taiwan, Hong Kong, Vietnam, and Cambodia will be P385.70. For China it is P523.68; and Singapore, Thailand, and Malaysia, P533.42.

Passengers visiting Indonesia, Japan, and South Korea will pay a fuel surcharge of P600. Those bound for Australia and the Middle East will pay P1,327.14; and North America and the United Kingdom, P2,731.26.

Encouraging development

Low-cost carrier AirAsia Philippines welcomed this decision of the CAB. It said this “comes at the perfect time as more and more people start planning their ‘ber months’ and holiday trips.”

The company hopes to end the year with six million to seven million passengers.

Another budget airline Cebu Pacific expects a 15-percent seat growth for 2025, as it has boosted its route network.

Flag carrier Philippine Airlines, meanwhile, is set to further strengthen its operations with 22 additional aircraft. Currently, its fleet is composed of 79 aircraft.

