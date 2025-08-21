2 complaints filed against LTO-7 chief over alleged corruption

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Two separate complaints have been filed before the Office of the Ombudsman-Visayas against Land Transportation Office (LTO)-7 Regional Director Glenn Galario.

One complaint, filed by Rosario Paras on August 15, 2025, alleged that Galario ordered his chiefs of office to demand “SOP payments” from liaisons to facilitate transactions at LTO-7. These transactions reportedly include transfer of ownership, licensing, and motor vehicle registration.

Paras’ complaint was based on testimonies from several liaisons against Lara Emerald Signar, the officer-in-charge of the registration section of LTO in Talisay City. The liaisons previously claimed in their petition that Signar demanded ₱800 from each transaction to meet his alleged weekly quota of ₱150,000.

“This scheme, where Mr. Galario orders his chiefs to perform illegal acts in order to reach a quota deliverable to him, has persisted for several years already and is still ongoing,” the complaint reads.

Paras warned that if such illegal practices continue unchecked, they will erode public trust not only in LTO-7 but also in other law enforcement agencies tasked with investigating and prosecuting corruption. She urged the Ombudsman to conduct a thorough investigation into Galario’s alleged corrupt practices, perform a lifestyle check, and file charges for violations of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

Meanwhile, an earlier complaint filed on August 12, 2025, by Pablo Dignos alleged that the agency has been collecting protection money from operators of colorum vehicles to allow them to continue operating in the region. He claimed that “hi-ace vans and similar vehicles” were transporting passengers and tourists without authorization from the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), particularly in Bohol.

According to Dignos, operators only needed to pay ₱1,500 per month, per vehicle, to avoid apprehension. In return, these operators were allegedly able to charge passengers exorbitant fees.

“A driver of a legitimate travel and tours company in Bohol reported losing many opportunities for income due to the growing number of colorum operators,” the complaint stated.

Dignos further alleged that operators who paid the protection money were issued stickers to be placed on the lower portion of their windshields. “This sticker serves as a sign to any LTO personnel that the vehicle is under protection and should not be apprehended,” the complaint added.

Because of this scheme, he said, many travel and tour companies in Bohol chose not to register their vehicles with the LTFRB. “In their mind, they do not need to register or secure the necessary permit so long as they have the sticker from their protectors,” the complaint continued.

Dignos alleged that colorum operations in Region 7 are being run by a syndicate operating with impunity due to collusion within the concerned government agency.

“We have not yet received a copy of the complaint. Once we do, I will review it with my legal counsel and prepare our response,” Galario said when sought for comment.

