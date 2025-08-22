P8.87M shabu seized, 2 nabbed in Bohol, Bataan ops

MANILA, Philippines — Authorities confiscated a total of P8.87 million worth of suspected shabu (crystal meth) in separate buy-bust operations in Bataan and Bohol, arresting two “high-value” suspects, the police said.

In a statement on Thursday, the Police Regional Office Central Luzon (PRO 3) said it confiscated a kilo of suspected shabu valued at P6.8 million in an operation in Barangay Bagong Silang, Balanga City in Bataan that morning.

PRO 3 added that a “high-value” suspect was arrested during the operation, but it did not identify the apprehended individual.

In a separate statement, also on Thursday, the Police Regional Office Central Visayas (PRO 7) said it seized 305 grams of suspected shabu valued at P2.07 million and arrested a suspect in Barangay Song-on, Loon, Bohol, on Wednesday.

PRO 7 identified the arrested suspect who owns the Bohol shabu only as “Jordan.”

According to both regional police offices, the two suspects were taken into the custody of their local police stations, awaiting charges for violations of Republic Act 9165 or the Dangerous Drugs Act. Nickola Marisse Nicolas, INQUIRER.net trainee

