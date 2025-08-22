China aggression: Armed boats, water cannons seen in Ayungin

MANILA, Philippines — Three Chinese boats mounted with armaments were deployed as the China Coast Guard (CCG) held a water cannon exhibition in another show of aggression in the West Philippine Sea, this time in Ayungin (Second Thomas) Shoal, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said on Thursday.

A Chinese vessel was also seen deploying fishnets along the southeast approach of the shoal, while a Chinese unmanned aerial vehicle was also seen above the area.

AFP public affairs chief spokesperson Col. Xerxes Trinidad said this was observed during “visual validation” from troops aboard the BRP Sierra Madre, a naval outpost aground in Ayungin Shoal, as well as “different monitoring systems and assets.”

READ:

“Our continuous monitoring activity in the West Philippine Sea provides us with a clear picture of the operational environment and awareness of the situation,” Trinidad told reporters.

In total, five China Coast Guard vessels were present, supported by 11 rigid hull inflatable boats and fast boats as well as nine Chinese maritime militia vessels, according to AFP.

AFP also noted it has observed an increase in the presence of Chinese vessels in Ayungin.

Aside from a UAV, one Chinese rotary aircraft was also observed.

PH blocks Chinese boat

One small CCG boat also attempted to go near the BRP Sierra Madre, but two Philippine rubber boats were seen circling it in a bid to prevent it from coming near the outpost, according to a video shared by AFP.

“We affirm our commitment in performing our mandate to protect our sovereignty and sovereign rights in the West Philippine Sea,” Trinidad said.

He also reiterated that the AFP has contingency measures against any eventualities in Ayungin.

No Rore yet

Meanwhile, Trinidad said there is still no schedule for a rotation and resupply (Rore) mission for Ayungin.

The National Maritime Council on Monday said the last Rore in Ayungin was conducted in June.

The Rore activity to the BRP Sierra Madre has become one of the flashpoints of tensions between Manila and Beijing.

The June 17 Rore mission in Ayungin Shoal last year saw the most violent confrontation by Manila and Beijing which led to the thumb amputation of a Philippine Navy personnel.

Weeks after Aug. 11 collision

Such aggressions are in line with Beijing’s claims of sovereignty in almost the entire South China Sea, but it was effectively dismissed by a landmark 2016 Arbitral Award that ruled heavily in favor of Manila’s sovereign rights within the western section of its exclusive economic zone.

Aside from Ayungin, China also has what experts termed as “exclusion zone enforcement” around the Panatag (Scarborough) Shoal, outright flouting the same tribunal ruling which declared the area a traditional fishing ground for the Philippines, China, and Vietnam.

This latest China aggression in Ayungin also came more than a week after the Aug. 11 collision in Panatag involving a China Coast Guard ship and a People’s Liberation Army-Navy warship.

Several experts warn that after this collision, China’s actions may become more aggressive in the West Philippine Sea.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP