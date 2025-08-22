PH weather: Rains to prevail across PH on Friday

MANILA – A huge part of the country will continue to experience rains caused by a low pressure area (LPA) and the southwest monsoon or “habagat”, the weather bureau said on Friday.

The LPA, located 150 km. east of Baler, Aurora as of 3 a.m., has a high chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next 24 hours, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

Scattered rains and thunderstorms are forecasted across Metro Manila, the Ilocos Region, the Cordillera Administrative Region, the Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Laguna, Quezon, Rizal, Camarines Norte, and Camarines Sur due to the LPA.

Same weather conditions will prevail over the rest of Luzon, Western Visayas, Negros Island Region, Zamboanga Peninsula, BARMM, Soccsksargen, Lanao del Norte, and Misamis Occidental due to “habagat”.

Moderate to heavy rains in the aforementioned areas could result in flash floods or landslides, PAGASA said as overall PH weather continues to be unpredictable.

Isolated rain showers caused by “habagat” will prevail over the rest of the country.

Meanwhile, light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas still prevail across the archipelago, the weather bureau reported. (PNA)

