Moving beyond Manila: When provinces also offer quality education

MANILA – For decades, Metro Manila has long been presumed to be the center of quality education, and families often believed that to assure future success, students needed to study in one of the prestigious schools and universities in the nation’s capital.

But as people become more open, and with data proving that across the archipelago, from the Cordilleras to Cebu, from Bicol to Mindanao, provincial universities are quietly proving otherwise.

Schools from the provinces are now delivering top board performances, cultivating top-notch professionals, and making education accessible –all beyond the capital.

Changing narrative

With national achievers coming from provincial roots, proven by board examination results and national competitions, it highlights that excellence is not confined to Metro Manila, as provincial universities are now achieving excellence and taking the limelight.

One example is the University of Saint Anthony (USANT) in Iriga City, province of Camarines Sur.

USANT President Emmanuel SD. Ortega shared in an interview on Wednesday that the university’s enrollment has surged to 58.6 percent since 2021, the highest in its 78-year history.

He said its graduates have achieved 100 percent passing rates in recent board examinations, and its maritime and accountancy graduates have posted stellar results.

Being a nonprofit school, he said USANT can consistently prioritize student access to education through its scholarship and financial grants that benefit at least 15 percent of the university’s total student population.

“Much effort is being made to provide students with a well-rounded learning experience —one that not only fosters academic excellence, but also promotes character-building, nurtures friendships, and encourages personal growth through various campus events and activities,” Ortega said.

Beyond USANT, other provincial institutions showcase remarkable achievements as well, including the University of the Cordilleras (UC) in Baguio, which has earned Autonomous status from the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) and boasts multiple Centers of Excellence, notably in Information Technology, Criminology, and Teacher Education.

Its College of Nursing achieved a 100-percent passing rate in the June 2024 Special Licensure Examination, while the university has continuously produced numerous bar and board examination topnotchers across disciplines.

Other notable provincial top performing schools that have produced topnotchers in various board examinations include the University of Pangasinan, the Southern Luzon State University (SLSU), the Eastern Samar State University (ESSU), Universidad de Zamboanga, University of Iloilo, University of Mindanao, Lyceum of the Philippines University, Ateneo de Davao, University of San Carlos, St. Louis University, and Xavier University-Cagayan, among others.

The Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), overall, is gaining innovation recognition, with nine higher education institutions (HEIs), including the UC and Benguet State University (BSU), ranked in the Global Top Innovative Universities (WURI) for 2023.

Ortega said taking the shift of studying in the province, instead of trying to insert oneself in the populous Manila, has its advantages.

“The cost of living would be different. And then that cultural aspect also of meeting people, networking in that area. So if there’s someone who wants to network in that area or somebody who wants to plan to maybe build a practice there or has a national business that wants to expand in that area, I think that those are the benefits,” Ortega said.

Personal gains, lower cost

Margarett Anne Cabardo admitted that she felt scared, taking her first step into college away from Manila, where she grew up, and far from her biggest support system, her family.

At first, Cabardo said she weighed the pros and cons of studying in Pampanga, even though it is the University of the Philippines (UP), before finally hopping in.

“Honestly, when I learned that I passed UP, I was super happy and excited, but at the same time scared kasi ayun nga, alam ko (because I knew) at that point I needed to move to another place. It’s not hesitation, I think it’s more on I weighing things na agad (immediately),” she said.

But then, Cabardo said she also knew that stepping out of her comfort zone would help her grow as an individual.

With the support of her parents, Cabardo gave it a go and took on the journey.

She is now in her third year as a Business Management student from the University of the Philippines (UP) Diliman Extension Programs in Pampanga and Olongapo, which is in Clark.

Adora Estacio-Bravo, a Journalism graduate of the University of the Cordilleras, formerly Baguio Colleges Foundation, now works as the Division Manager of the Customer Service Division of the Alaminos City Water District in Pangasinan.

Bravo, who hailed from Mabini, Pangasinan, shared that instead of studying in Manila during her youth, the cool weather of Baguio actually enticed her to go up north, noting her “not-so-good” experience of traffic jams and the noisy city which made her shy away from the capital.

“Since I grew up in a small barrio, and got used to, and enjoy only the sounds of birds and animals which I hear every morning, kaya hindi ko na ni request sa magulang ko na ipadala ako sa Manila (I did not ask my parents anymore to send me to Manila),” she said.

Bravo said her school in Baguio offered the same quality as Manila schools, but at a fraction of the cost.

And when she became a parent, Bravo said she also asked her two children where they wanted to study, and that “Manila is one of their choices”.

However, in the end, she said her children also preferred to study in Baguio for the same reason she had in her youth, as her daughter, Shanice, noted that “the cool weather of the place is conducive for learning”.

“I chose to study in La Trinidad mainly because of the weather. The cool climate makes it more comfortable for me, and I believe it helped me concentrate better on my studies compared to the hot and humid environment in Manila,” Shanice said.

“Another important factor is the cost. Since I studied in a public university, the tuition fees were much more affordable. On top of that, the overall cost of living in La Trinidad is cheaper compared to Manila, things like food, rent, and transportation are more budget-friendly.”

Shanice said these practical reasons, combined with the peaceful environment, made La Trinidad a better choice for her rather than convincing her parents to send her to Manila.

After graduating with an AB Developmental Communication degree from Benguet State University, she now runs a small agrivet supply business in their hometown.

Considerations in making the shift

Several factors influence parents and students in making the shift to studying in the province rather than going to the big city.

One is the academic rigor and the national recognition of provincial schools that are at par, if not exceeding Manila standards.

Another is the lower cost of living, including the tuition fees of provincial schools, combined with scholarships, making quality education more accessible.

Lastly, the strong community ties and identity formation, as Cabardo and the Bravo attest that studying in provinces can foster independence, personal growth, and cultural immersion.

Blooming wherever

USANT, UC, BSU, and other provincial institutions are blazing a new trail, showing that world-class, value-driven education does not require a Manila address.

Families and students are now realizing that the path to academic and personal success can start in the heart of the province.

Shanice shared her realization that studying in the province is never humiliating, as there are a lot of students who graduated from the province but are now achieving their dreams.

Cabardo, meanwhile, added that her decision to study in the province, while many parents send their kids to study in Manila, was never a wrong decision.

“I think there are people who used to think that there are better opportunities in the city, but honestly, provinces also have their potential to make someone bloom on their own, our system should be responsible in molding each institution,” she said. (PNA)