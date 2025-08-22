Zero billing in Cebu City hospital: Archival set to roll out this policy

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mayor Nestor Archival has announced plans to adopt a “zero billing” policy in the city-run hospital.

Archival said this would align with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s nationwide push to ensure that poor Filipinos receive healthcare without paying out of pocket.

In a recent interview, Archival said the program would primarily benefit the city’s poorest residents, with the city government stepping in to cover costs that PhilHealth would not shoulder.

“Ang tan-aw nato sa city government kay ang ato gyung mga pobre ma zero billing sa ilang bayranan sa health. Kato ra’ng mga pobre ha,” Archival said in an interview.

(The way the city looks at it is that those who are poor can get zero billing in their billing for their health. Only those who are poor.)

“Of course, ang PhilHealth na mubayad. Ang katong balance, ang city government,” he said.

(Of course, the Philhealth will pay. The city government will pay the balance.)

City hospital as cornerstone

The mayor stressed that the completion of the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) would be critical to fully implementing the zero-billing plan.

“Kung ang atong city hospital mahuman lang gyud na siya, dili gyud ta mag problema sa zero billing, especially sa mga katawhan nga mahinganlan nato og pobre,” the mayor said.

(If our city hospital will just be completed, the zero billing would not be a problem, especially those poor people who really need assistance.)

He pointed out that the city would allocate about P500 million annually for hospital operations, excluding maintenance costs. With a fully functional hospital accredited by PhilHealth, Archival believes Cebu City will have sufficient resources to sustain the program.

“Dako kaayo na siya og tabang. Naa naman tay kwarta nga more or less P500 million a year,” he added.

(It would be a big help. We already have the money which is more or less P500 million a year.)

The mayor also noted that the Cebu City Hospitalization Assistance and Medicines Program (CHAMP), alongside CCMC, could further support the initiative since PhilHealth would accredit both. Under this setup, PhilHealth would shoulder patient expenses, while the city government would cover any remaining balance.

“Ang CHAMP kita nay makagamit niana. Plus, ang atong city hospital accredited sa PhilHealth. Of course, ang PhilHealth na mubayad. Ang katong balance, ang city government. Mao na’y akong pag tan-aw,” Archival explained.

(The CHAMP we are the only ones who can use that. Plus, our city hospital is accredited by Philhealth. Of course, Philhealth will pay. The balance will be paid by the city government. That is the way we look at it.)

Who qualifies for zero billing?

While details on qualification remain under discussion, Archival clarified that the priority would be Cebu City’s “poorest of the poor.”

“Mao ni gusto nako mahibaw-an (This is what I want to know),” he said. “Poorest of the poor.”

The city government is expected to define the eligibility criteria in coordination with national agencies to avoid overlaps and ensure only indigent patients are covered.

Marcos’ national push

Archival’s plan mirrors President Marcos’ flagship “Bayad na Bill Mo” (BBM) program, or zero balance billing, which was rolled out in May in 87 Department of Health (DOH) hospitals nationwide.

The program covers ward admissions, professional fees, medicines, and procedures, with PhilHealth and the DOH dividing the costs. Marcos said the policy ensures no Filipino patient in a public hospital ward will need to spend a single peso.

However, the program has faced challenges, including long lines and complaints of understaffing in several hospitals. Health workers have warned that without additional resources, the quality of services could be compromised.

