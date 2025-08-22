Archival: No demolition of Cebu fast-food outlet sans heritage ok

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mayor Nestor Archival said the demolition order against a fast-food outlet encroaching on a sidewalk along Osmeña Boulevard will only proceed after a careful review by the city’s cultural and historical authorities.

He said the structure is part of a building covered by heritage protection laws.

Archival confirmed that the establishment, a fast-food branch located at the corner of Osmeña Boulevard and F. Gonzales Street, has protruded into the sidewalk, a violation earlier flagged by the Office of the Building Official (OBO) and the City Legal Office (CLO).

READ:

However, he noted that the site sits on one of Cebu’s oldest buildings, making any demolition subject to review by the Cebu City Cultural and Historical Affairs Commission (CHAC).

“Nii potrude gyud na siya sa medyo sa side walk. Pero akong gitan-aw, naay dako kaayong sign diha nga murag dugay na kaayo na siya,” Archival said. “Ang akong gi-tahasan ani karon, ang city administrator, nga akong gipa-adto sa historical commission kay usa man na sa pinakakaraan nga building diay diri sa Cebu.”

The mayor stressed that the city must weigh both legal and heritage considerations before taking action.

“If there is an order nga atong demolition, that’s fine. But we should be very careful nga basi’g naa nasay mu reklamo nato nga against na ni sa historical commission kay dili ni angay tangtangon kay cultural historical building man ni siya,” he said.

CLO order, council endorsement

The issue resurfaced after Councilor Pastor “Jun” Alcover endorsed a July 31, 2025 letter from the CLO to the Office of the Mayor, along with a clearing order drafted as early as September 26, 2022. The endorsement was formally received on August 7, 2025.

The CLO’s legal opinion had affirmed that the structure encroached on public space and therefore warranted removal. The case has been on the city’s docket for years, with OBO repeatedly confirming that the establishment lacked a valid building permit.

Alcover, who has raised the matter since 2016, has urged the mayor to act swiftly.

“It is very clear. There is already a legal opinion and a drafted clearing order. Until now, there has been no implementation,” he earlier said.

Heritage law in the way

Archival, however, emphasized that any enforcement must comply with Cebu City’s 2020 heritage protection ordinance, which prohibits the demolition of structures more than 50 years old without clearance from CHAC and related offices.

“Wa gyud ko’y problema ana kung atong bungkagon if it’s legal. But the thing there is, naa man gyud tay balaod sa historical commission nga dili ta makabuak og mga building nga karaan,” the mayor said.

The ordinance protects not only nationally declared heritage sites but also buildings deemed historically or culturally significant by the city. Structures more than 50 years old are automatically classified under this protection, requiring approval for any alteration, rehabilitation, or demolition.

Years of inaction

The fast-food outlet has remained a flashpoint issue for city officials and residents for nearly a decade. Despite multiple notices of illegal construction and repeated endorsements for clearing, no enforcement has been carried out.

City councilors have previously criticized what they call selective enforcement.

“Barong-barong ang gikiha, pero building, wala gihapon. That’s not right,” said then-Councilor Jocelyn Pesquera in a past session.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP