cdn mobile

Fuel prices seen to rise anew next week

By: Joann Villanueva - Philippine News Agency | August 22,2025 - 11:11 AM

fuel prices

UP AGAIN. Oil prices are projected to increase next week due in part to geopolitical developments abroad. Diesel prices are seen to increase by P0.20 to P0.40 per liter and gasoline prices by P0.40 to P0.60 per liter. (PNA file photo)

MANILA – Fuel prices are seen to rise further next week partly because of geopolitical developments overseas.

This is a turn-around for diesel prices, which declined by P0.80 per liter this week.

Jetti Petroleum president Leo Bellas, in a statement Friday, said diesel prices are seen to increase P0.20 to P0.40 per liter and gasoline prices by P0.40 to P0.60 per liter.

READ:

Gov’t orders DOE to ensure sufficient oil supply

Fuel price hike next week seen exceeding P5 per liter

 

Bellas explained that the movement of fuel prices in the Asian benchmark, Means of Platts Singapore (MOPS), was “relatively lower at the start of the week on the prospect that a peace deal in the war in Ukraine would ease sanctions on Russia and bring Russian oil back into global markets.”

“However, the uncertainty over the Ukraine peace talks has lifted oil prices due to growing concerns that tighter Western sanctions on Russia and additional US sanctions and tariffs on Russian oil buyers will disrupt supply flows,” he said.

He also noted that “freight and premium levels have remained elevated due to lingering geopolitical risks and concerns.”

“Demand optimism has also lifted sentiments following a large drop in US crude inventories and gasoline stocks, indicating steady to strong demand during the summer travel season,” he added. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: diesel, fuel prices, gasoline
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

This is an information message

We use cookies to enhance your experience. By continuing, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more here.