St. Benilde stuns Adamson in Cebu City invitational

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The College of St. Benilde Blazers shocked the Adamson University Soaring Falcons, 69-62, in the Cebu City Inter-Collegiate Invitational Basketball Tournament at the Cebu City Sports Institute Gym on Thursday, August 21.

Allen Liwag scored 13 points and hauled down three rebounds to pace the Blazers in their opening game. The Blazers seized control with a strong second quarter after enduring a seesaw battle in the opening period and never relinquished the lead.

Ian Torres added 12 points, six rebounds, and three assists to earn Best Player of the Game honors.

After pushing ahead 17-15 at the end of the opening period, St. Benilde went on a 12-6 run early in the second to stretch the gap to 29-21 before heading into halftime with a 38-23 advantage.

Adamson mounted a late rally in the final quarter but could not overcome the deficit as time winded down.

The Blazers’ next assisgnment is against the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars on Friday, August 22. USC Warriors take on Adamson at 6:00 p.m., followed by USJ-R against Perpetual Altas at 8:00 p.m.

