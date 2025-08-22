Mandaue flood control projects: Nearly P700M spent in 7 years – mayor

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The Mandaue City government has allocated nearly ₱700 million for various flood control and drainage projects over the past seven years, following the creation of its Drainage Master Plan in 2018.

Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano said that based on city records, around ₱657 million had been spent on flood mitigation projects, including those along the Butuanon River. These city-led initiatives are separate from those implemented by the national government through the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

From 2022 to 2025, the DPWH has allocated more than ₱3 billion for flood control projects in Mandaue City, many of which were implemented along the Butuanon River.

Mayor Ouano has ordered the City Engineering Office and DPWH to inspect all ongoing and completed flood control projects, particularly along the Butuanon River, to ensure they meet design and construction standards.

In a previous interview, Architect Marlo Ocleasa, head of the City Planning and Development Office, said that most city-funded flood control projects cost under ₱50 million each and are implemented by area and in phases.

He explained that efforts were focused on resolving chokepoints, especially along A.S. Fortuna Street, where water converges.

“Most of our projects target areas with poor drainage or where water flow is obstructed. We prioritize building proper outfalls to accommodate runoff from higher-elevated areas,” Ocleasa said.

Ocleasa added that while several projects were still ongoing, those exceeding50 million typically would require assistance from the DPWH due to the city’s limited budget.

He expressed appreciation for the agency’s support, noting that many of the DPWH-led projects were implemented in coordination with the local government.

According to Ocleasa, the DPWH has Metro Cebu Drainage Plan which aligned with Mandaue’s Drainage Master Plan.

He emphasized that the full implementation of the drainage master plan would be crucial in addressing persistent flooding in the city.

