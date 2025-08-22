Universal pension hike: Hontiveros calls for immediate passage

MANILA – Senator Risa Hontiveros on Friday pressed for the immediate passage of a measure granting a monthly universal pension of P1,500 for senior citizens.

“Lagi nating hinihiling tuwing birthday nina lolo’t lola na bigyan sila ng good health at long life. Magtulungan sana tayo para maipasa ang universal social pension para sa mga seniors para matupad ang ating hiling para sa kanila (We always wish our grandparents good health and long life on their birthdays. Let us work together to pass the universal social pension for senior citizens so that our wish for them can come true),” Hontiveros said in a news release.

During the recent Senate Committee on Social Justice and Rural Development’s hearing on Senate Bill 215, or the “Lingap Para Kay Lolo at Lola Act,” the senator said the P1,500 monthly stipend is not merely financial aid but an expression of gratitude to the elderly.

“Matagal nang nakapako sa P1,000 ang social pension para sa mga seniors at hindi pa lahat sa kanila nakakakuha nito. Pero lahat naman ng lolo’t lola natin kailangang tulungan sa gastusin, lalo na’t patuloy ang pagtaas ng presyo ng mga gamot at bilihin (The social pension for senior citizens has long been stuck at P1,000, and not all of them even receive it. But all the elderly need support with their expenses, especially with the continuing rise in the prices of medicine and basic goods),” she said. (PNA)

