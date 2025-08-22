Camotes drug stings: P7.6M worth of shabu seized in 3 barangays

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Authorities confiscated more than ₱7.65 million worth of suspected shabu in three separate but coordinated anti-drug operations in Camotes Island on August 21 and 22.

All of these weighed over one kilogram of suspected confiscated shabu in what authorities described as one of the largest anti-drug operations ever mounted on the island.

Syndicate neutralized

Police also believed that the 3 drug stings done in a span of at least eight hours had neutralized the operations of a syndicate selling illegal drugs in the island.

“This is not an ordinary bust. It is a coordinated takedown of a network that has long poisoned Camotes,” Police Colonel Christopher M. Bermudez, CPPO chief said in a statement.

“The joint effort of Cebu PPO (Police Provincial Office) , PDEU (Police Drug Enforcement Unit), and PDEA (Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency) proves that when we combine intelligence, discipline, and resolve, no syndicate is too entrenched to dismantle,” he said.

Camotes will never be a safe haven for the illegal drug trade,” he further said.

Bermudez also added that the arrests and confiscations were expected to cripple the flow of narcotics into Camotes in the coming months.

The drug stings started at past 5 p.m. on August 21 and ended at past 1 a.m. on August 22.

At around 5:23 p.m. on Thursday, August 21, operatives carried out a buy-bust operation Sitio Matab-ang, Barangay Sonog, where they seized six packs of suspected shabu weighing around 505 grams with an estimated value of P3.43 million and the buy-bust money.

A certain “Renmar,” 30, a resident of Barangay Santa Cruz, San Francisco was arrested during the operation.

His cohort, a certain “Regan,” who belonged to the regional-targeted list, managed to elude arrest and is a current subject of a continuing manhunt.

Barangay Santa Cruz

Later at around 10:14 p.m, a separate buy-bust operation was conducted in Barangay Santa Cruz, San Francisco, where authorities seized eight packs of illegal drugs weighing around 515 grams with an estimated value of P3.5 million.

This led to the arrest of a certain “Ronel,” 40, a resident of Barangay Villahermosa and a high-value target, believed to be the central distributor of shabu in the island, along with his cohort, a certain “John,” 22, from Barangay San Isidro, who also belonged to the regional-targeted list.

Barangay San Isidro

Finally, a third operation was conducted past 1 a.m of Friday, August 22, in Sitio Baring, Barangay San Isidro which led to the arrest of a certain “Ricardo,” 53, and a certain “Jay,” 20, who were both from the same barangay.

Confiscated from the suspects were two packs of illegal drugs that weighed at around 105 grams with an estimated value of P714,000, along with marked money and drug paraphernalia.

Authorities also claimed that the alleged drug group was said to have maintained a tightly-run distribution network capable of moving more than 500 grams of shabu every week across the island.

Those arrested were detained at the detention cell of the Camotes Police Station pending the filing of charges for selling and possession of illegal drugs.

