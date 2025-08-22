Cebu Greats eye fifth straight win in MPBL

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Greats aim to extend their winning streak to five games as they continue their late push for a play-in berth in the ongoing Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL).

Cebu faces the Valenzuela City Magic tomorrow, Saturday, August 23, at the Cuneta Astrodome in one of their final four games of the elimination round.

Currently holding a 9-15 record, the Greats sit at 12th place in the South Division but remain in the hunt for a play-in spot. A strong finish could propel them past Sarangani and Imus, currently at 11th and 10th, and possibly as high as ninth if they win all their remaining games.

This late surge has been a remarkable turnaround for Cebu, which endured a rocky start to its debut season marred by a player exodus and salary issues earlier this year. They are coming off an 87-71 win over the Bulacan Kuyas last August 16 at the Quezon Convention Center.

Valenzuela, on the other hand, is in a similar do-or-die situation in the North Division. The Magic sit at 12th with a 6-18 slate but carry momentum after a 113-105 victory over the Parañaque Patriots on August 18 at the Alonte Sports Complex.

Veteran guard Jun Manzo, Cebu’s leading scorer, will spearhead the Greats alongside Mac Tallo, Paolo Hubalde, Jan Jamon, Lades Lepalam, and Lean Martel.

Valenzuela will lean on top scorer Jan Formento, with support from Kobe Monje and John Ray Alabanza.

The tip-off is at 6 PM.

