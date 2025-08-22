Gateway Group brings Mercedes-Benz luxury to Cebu; celebrates 21 years in the automotive industry

The three-pointed star has found a new home in Cebu, shining brighter than ever. Gateway Group, which is celebrating its remarkable 21st anniversary in the automotive industry this month, has achieved another significant milestone by securing the Mercedes-Benz dealership for Cebu. This is a testament to its unwavering commitment to bringing world-class automotive excellence to Filipino consumers.

Gateway, as you know, has been in the forefront. They are a very active, aggressive group, and we like that. We like to always have the lead. MARIA SUMMER MERCEDES-BENZ DIRECTOR

Moreover, Gateway Group unveiled their temporary Mercedes-Benz showroom at NUSTAR Resort. This is the company’s celebration of two decades of automotive leadership and a glimpse into the future of luxury motoring in the Queen City of the South.

A Star with Permanent Ambitions

The Mercedes-Benz models now gracing Unit 135 at NUSTAR Resort embody the peak of automotive safety and innovation that the German brand has perfected over decades. Visitors can now experience firsthand the legendary craftsmanship that has made Mercedes-Benz synonymous with luxury.

“We are eager to capitalize on more opportunities for Mercedes-Benz in the place where we trace our humble roots,” said Michael Goho, Gateway Group COO and EVP. Goho’s statement captures the significance of bringing Mercedes-Benz back to Cebu, where Gateway Group first established their presence in 2004.

The temporary showroom arrangement serves a strategic purpose while Gateway Group’s permanent dealership takes shape along Ouano Avenue in the North Reclamation Area, Mandaue City.

With completion expected within three or more months, automotive enthusiasts can look forward to a state-of-the-art facility that will match the premium standards Mercedes-Benz demands.

Complete Luxury Experience

Gateway Group has thoughtfully arranged for comprehensive after-sales support. A temporary service center will operate at V. Rama cor. Pablo Abella Street, Cebu City, ensuring that Mercedes-Benz owners receive the star treatment they deserve from day one.

The current display features popular models, including the GLE and GLC, with Goho confirming that “We have special deals, especially the fast-moving items like GLE and GLC. We will try to offer enticing deals for the Cebuanos.”

However, this is just the beginning. The lineup will soon expand to include the C Class, C 180, and V Class vans, along with cutting-edge electric and hybrid vehicles—mild hybrids and PHEVs that represent the future of sustainable luxury motoring.

Partnership for Excellence

This dealership transition marks a new chapter in Mercedes-Benz’s Cebu story. Maria Summer, Mercedes-Benz Director, explained the strategic decision, “Mercedes-Benz has been present in Cebu for over a decade now. We had a partner in the first decade, and we are changing guards this year with Gateway Group, but we are very grateful to the first partner, Global Star.”

Summer’s confidence in Gateway Group is evident. “Gateway, as you know, has been in the forefront. They are a very active, aggressive group, and we like that. We like to always have the lead. We want to take the lead in everything we do. It’s very competitive. And we feel that Gateway is the right partner to take us there.”

Aiming for Excellence

As Gateway Group celebrates 21 years in the automotive industry, its acquisition of the Mercedes-Benz dealership represents the perfect convergence of experience, ambition, and luxury. From its humble beginnings with Kia in Mandaue in 2004, Gateway Group has grown into a formidable automotive force.

When you’re ready to experience automotive excellence, visit the stellar Gateway Mercedes-Benz showroom at NUSTAR Resort and Casino.