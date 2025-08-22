Bai Hotel Cebu marks eight years of excellence with culinary innovations and celebratory events

Bai Hotel Cebu, one of the metro’s premier hospitality landmarks, is celebrating eight years of redefining Cebuano hospitality with a blend of culinary innovation, dynamic offerings, and a lineup of special events that honor its journey since opening in 2017.

Nestled in Mandaue City with sweeping views of the harbor and skyline, the 4-star independent hotel has become a favorite among business and leisure travelers. Known for its 668 contemporary guestrooms and eight stylish dining destinations, bai Hotel Cebu has positioned itself as both a modern luxury retreat and a culinary hub.

A New Culinary Chapter

Leading the anniversary celebration is the introduction of exciting new stations at CAFÉ bai, the property’s signature buffet restaurant. Newly appointed Food and Beverage Manager Mr. David Theiry unveiled the indulgent Pasta Wheel, a refreshing Hydroponics Salad, the show-stopping Teppanyaki Ice Cream, the flavorful Chinese Fresh Lumpia Station, and the hearty Roast Beef Carving Station.

Guests can also delight in the Croissant Royale, featuring a Giant Croissant and Giant Bow Croissant available at the Lobby Lounge for ₱1,100. This latest addition reinforces bai Hotel Cebu’s reputation as a culinary destination with bold, innovative offerings.

Adding to the festivities, CAFÉ bai recently featured a special spread of authentic Indian cuisine in honor of India’s Independence Day. The limited-time menu gave guests a chance to experience rich and diverse flavors that celebrated global culinary traditions.

Eight Years, Eight Celebrations

To mark its milestone, bai Hotel Cebu is rolling out eight signature happenings, each crafted to highlight the property’s commitment to excellence, culture, and community engagement.

The GR8 bai Sale (November 14–16, 2025) – A three-day sale offering exclusive discounts on rooms and dining, in collaboration with invited partner brands.

Lucky 8s Eats (July 8 – December 8, 2025) – Monthly Café Bai dining promotions held every 8th of the month, adding fun and flavor to the celebration.

bai Platinum Members-Only Party (October 14, 2025) – A gathering dedicated to Bai Platinum members, who enjoy exclusive savings on staycations, culinary experiences, and privileges under the hotel’s premium membership program.

Bridal Trunkshow (September 26–30, 2025) – A showcase of wedding inspirations paired with room and dining sales, staged either at the hotel or in partner malls.

Ukay Ta Bai Collaboration (November 14–16, 2025) – A strategic partnership with Cebu’s largest community flea market. Centered on sustainability and thrift culture, the collaboration reflects both the hotel’s name and values, blending fashion, lifestyle, and eco-consciousness.

Behind the Front Desk Podcast (October 2025) – Hosted by General Manager Alfred Reyes, this podcast features conversations with key voices in the tourism and travel industry, offering insider perspectives on hospitality.

Best of 8 – Top Accounts (November 2025) – An awards program recognizing the hotel’s top corporate and institutional partners from 2024 to 2025.

8s Infinity & Beyond TWL Party (November 28, 2025) – A grand thanksgiving celebration for clients and guests, serving as the culminating event of the anniversary festivities.

(Please note that all dates mentioned above may be subject to change.)

A Legacy of Cebuano Hospitality

Since opening its doors in 2017, bai Hotel Cebu has played an important role in shaping the region’s hospitality landscape. With its bold vision and modern design, it continues to attract international travelers while serving as a trusted choice for locals seeking luxury stays and vibrant dining experiences.

As a member of the Worldhotels network, the property upholds global standards of safety and comfort while delivering a uniquely Cebuano warmth. Its anniversary not only reflects years of success but also reaffirms its promise of authenticity, innovation, and excellence for years to come.

For more information on bookings, anniversary deals, and upcoming events, guests may contact bai Hotel Cebu at +63 32 342 8888, +63 888 2588, or +63 939 983 3632 (available from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM), email [email protected], or follow the official Facebook page at facebook.com/baiHotelCebuPH.