16 barangays in Central Visayas newly declared ‘drug-cleared’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Sixteen barangays in Central Visayas have officially been declared drug-cleared after completing the evaluation process of the Regional Oversight Committee on Barangay Drug Clearing (ROCBDC) on Monday, August 18.

The new roster includes six barangays from Cebu Province, eight from Bohol Province, and two from Cebu City.

Their recognition was finalized during deliberations held at Quest Hotel, Cebu City, in an activity hosted by the Cebu Provincial Government and presided over by ROCBDC chairperson and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) Regional Director Joel B. Plaza.

Representatives from various government agencies also formed part of the oversight body which included Celerino S. Magto Jr., chief of the Local Government Monitoring and Evaluation Division of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG-7) who also served as committee vice chairperson, Dr. Nelner D. Omus of the Department of Health-7 (DOH-7), and PMAJ Rey N. Delos Santos of the Police Regional Office-7 (PRO-7).

Challenges and successes

Local officials from the barangays presented their experiences before the committee, detailing both the obstacles and successes encountered in enforcing the Barangay Drug Clearing Program (BDCP).

They were also tasked to answer questions on how their anti-drug efforts were implemented and sustained at the community level.

Among the conditions for being declared drug-cleared is ensuring that all individuals previously identified as being involved in illegal drug activities are accounted for.

Barangays must also demonstrate that intervention programs, such as community-based rehabilitation for persons who used drugs (PWUDs), have been effectively carried out.

The functionality of each Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Council (BADAC) is also a key requirement.

Drug-free vs. drug-cleared

With the latest additions, the region now counts 1,603 of its 2,312 barangays as drug-cleared, while 36 have achieved the classification of drug-free.

In the government’s classification, a drug-free barangay is one where no illegal drug activities have ever been recorded, while a drug-cleared barangay is a community that once had such activities but has since undergone validation showing that identified drug personalities were addressed and preventive programs are in place.

Both categories still undergo annual validation to ensure communities are able to maintain their status.

Plaza stressed the importance of sustaining these gains, warning against complacency.

“Our goal is not just to declare barangays as drug-cleared today, but to ensure the program’s sustainability and to strengthen it further. If we let our guard down and become content with simply achieving drug-cleared status today, we will never truly succeed in our fight against illegal drugs,” Plaza said. /csl

