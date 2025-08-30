Why Metro Cebu floods: A crisis rooted in rain, growth, and neglect

CEBU CITY, Philippines — One small scratch was all it took to remind Belinda Amisola how dangerous Cebu’s floods can be.

The 55-year-old vendor from Parian brushed off the graze she got while wading through murky waters on her way home one rainy night last month. By the next evening, she was burning with fever. The wound was already infected.

“Wa koy choice gawas kung moyatak kay anad naman mi. Pero kato akong garas, wala nako tagda. Pagkagabii, nagtakig ko dayon. Bata’g tiguwang, delikado jud,” Amisola said.

(I didn’t have a choice but to wade (in the flooded street) because I am used to it. But my cut, I did not mind it at all. That night, I was burning with fever. The young and old are really at risk.)

Flooding has become a routine part of her life that walking through waist-deep waters feels inevitable. On days when heavy rains hit while she is still selling noodles at the port, she sometimes chooses to spend the night there rather than risk wading through the filthy streets of Parian.

The fear of contracting another infection from waters contaminated with garbage, sewage, and debris keeps her from going home.

“Kung maabtan ko og uwan, dili na lang ko paulion sa akong anak. Mahadlok ko kay lapok kaayo unya di ko kaklaro. Adto ra ko didto pabuntag sa pier aron di mautro [ang nahitabo nako kato nasamad ko],” Amisola said.

(If I were caught in the rains there, my child won’t let me go home. I am afraid because the road is muddy and I cannot see clearly. I will just wait and spend my night at the port so that what happened to me would not be repeated.)

Flooding in Parian is a frequent reality, with streets like Bonifacio, Sikatuna, and Ibarra regularly submerged, even during light rains, because stagnant water cannot properly drain, especially since some streets are elevated above nearby canals.

Parian is widely recognized as one of Cebu City’s most flood-prone areas, a situation caused by multiple interconnected factors. One key reason is that the neighborhood functions as a natural catch basin, where rainwater and runoff from surrounding upland barangays converge, making it especially vulnerable during heavy downpours.

“Kung mahimo lang, hangyo lang gyud mi, on behalf sa taga Bonifacio Street, nga madungog mi sa mga kadagkuan. Nakita man nako nga continuous ilang trabaho pero unta masolusyonan ba kay di gyud mahubas ang tubig. Kasabot ko nga tingbaha, rainy days na karon, pero hangtod matabangan lang jud mi, mao gyud na among hangyo,” Amisola said.

(If possible, we would request on behalf of those in Bonifacio Street that the higher-ups hear us. I can see that they are continuously working, but we hope that they can find a solution to this because the water level here will not go down. I understand that it’s the flooding season, now it’s rainy days but until they can help us, that is our request.)

Metro Cebu underwater

Floods in Parian, like the one that nearly cost Amisola her health, have become a familiar ordeal across Metro Cebu.

In recent months, torrential rains have turned streets into rivers, displacing families, paralyzing traffic, and leaving behind stories of loss, danger, and survival.

Just recently, on the night of August 15, a sudden downpour swamped the cities of Cebu, Mandaue, and Lapu-Lapu in a matter of hours. Major roads were submerged from knee- to neck-deep, vehicles were swept away, and thousands of residents scrambled to higher ground. Riverside communities bore the brunt, with homes inundated and families forced into evacuation centers.

In Cebu City, the Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS) reported a house in Barangay Pit-os completely destroyed, displacing five people who are now reliant on food packs and financial aid. In Pahina Central, 85 families from Riverside and nearly 500 individuals from Tumoy had to be evacuated as waters rose inside their homes.

“Many evacuees will try to return as soon as the waters subside, but the damage to their homes will remain,” DSWS chief Portia Basmayor said.

Mandaue City experienced some of the most dramatic scenes, with the Butuanon River overflowing and swallowing roads and neighborhoods. Waist-deep floods forced the temporary closure of the Marcelo Fernan Bridge, halting traffic between Mactan and mainland Cebu for nearly two hours.

In Barangay Paknaan, raging waters swept away vehicles — a taxi, a multicab, and several motorcycles — while residents posted desperate pleas for rescue on social media.

The flooding proved fatal for some.

Jeremy Bolingket, 25, drowned while attempting to save a taxi from being washed away, highlighting the risks residents take in the face of sudden deluges. Rescue teams later recovered his body, as local authorities confirmed at least 1,370 individuals had been forced into evacuation centers across the city.

Other areas were also left reeling from the impact. On August 12, due to flooding in Lapu-Lapu City, Mayor Cindi King-Chan suspended classes as floodwaters spread into several communities.

Earlier heavy downpours caused the Guadalupe River in Cebu City’s downtown district to swell dangerously close to overflowing. Meanwhile, in the upland barangays of Busay, landslides and fallen trees blocked the Transcentral Highway, leaving motorists stranded overnight.

These are no longer isolated incidents.

Weather authorities attribute the heavy rains to a combination of localized thunderstorms, the habagat, and low-pressure systems. Pagasa has repeatedly warned of flash floods and landslides during intense downpours, urging communities to prepare.

Yet for many Cebuanos, preparation often means little more than bracing for the next storm and hoping the waters do not rise too quickly.

Why flooding persists in Metro Cebu

But Metro Cebu’s flooding crisis is not merely a consequence of sudden heavy rains.

It is the product of years of poor urban planning, outdated and inadequate drainage systems, and unchecked urban growth. Experts warn that without a fundamental shift in how the region manages its land, waterways, and infrastructure, every downpour risks turning into a disaster.

A recent single hour of monsoon rains left Metro Cebu submerged: commuters stranded on impassable roads, businesses closing early, and families wading through waist-deep water to salvage what they could.

While Pagasa attributed the rains to the southwest monsoon, engineers and disaster managers point to man-made vulnerabilities that turned a natural weather event into a paralyzing flood.

Vanishing open spaces, failing drainage

Independent structural integrity engineer Carlo Jaca minced no words when he said that “Metro Cebu is in a state of self-destruction.”

He traced the worsening floods to vanishing open spaces, unregulated development, and neglected drainage networks.

“Urbanization is the number one factor. We’ve exceeded the threshold,” Jaca said.

“The natural flow of water has been disrupted. Open spaces have disappeared…Everything is concrete. There’s nowhere for the rain to go,” he added.

Drainage systems, such as those in Cebu City, were designed decades ago for a smaller and less dense population and can no longer handle today’s volume of rainfall and surface runoff, Jaca said.

Many outfalls and catch basins are undersized, clogged with silt and garbage, or even blocked by informal settlements and road-widening projects. Even ongoing desilting efforts, backed by P15 million from the city’s calamity fund, are seen as short-term “band-aid” solutions rather than structural fixes.

“I don’t think the issue is money. It’s implementation. And it’s political,” Jaca said.

Some of Cebu’s most flood-prone zones—Estero de Parian, MJ Cuenco River, Tagunol, and Kinasang-an in Pardo—illustrate how neglected waterways worsen the problem. Rivers once wide enough to absorb runoff are now narrowed by encroachments, silted with years of waste, or covered over entirely by construction.

During the July 16 flooding, these chokepoints spilled over rapidly, inundating nearby roads and neighborhoods.

Comparisons have also been drawn to cities like Taguig’s Bonifacio Global City, where large-scale underground retention tanks capture stormwater and ease pressure on drainage lines.

Jaca said similar systems could be built in Cebu at the barangay level.

“What if every barangay had one? We’re supposed to have designated open spaces by law, but most of those are gone or developed,” he said.

Ironically, Cebu is not lacking in flood-control projects.

Malacañang data released through the new Sumbong sa Pangulo portal show that Cebu, including the cities of Cebu, Mandaue, and Lapu-Lapu, ranks second nationwide in terms of the number of flood-control projects implemented—414 in total, next only to Bulacan.

Yet despite this, Cebu’s urban centers remain highly vulnerable, with waist-deep flooding occurring even after brief downpours.

The Presidential Communications Office clarified that Cebu does not rank among the most flood-prone provinces on record, raising questions about whether its numerous flood-control initiatives are functioning as intended.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. acknowledged the gap, ordering the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to account for unfinished, failed, or “ghost” projects.

“Most importantly, it is in a form that the public can use so they can first identify the projects—the flood control projects that are within their area, within their barangay, so that they can actually go and look at it,” Marcos said.

Environmental and climatic factors

While poor urban planning and engineering gaps make Metro Cebu vulnerable, climate dynamics have become the force multiplying those risks. The city’s infrastructure may be outdated, but it is the atmosphere’s intensifying extremes that now dictate the scale of disasters.

In May 2025, Pagasa declared the onset of the southwest monsoon, or habagat, a seasonal weather system that drenches the country with rain from June to October.

The habagat forms when high-pressure air over Australia drives southwest winds toward low-pressure areas in northern Asia. These winds sweep across the South China Sea, absorbing moisture before colliding with the Philippine archipelago. As the warm, moisture-laden air rises over land, it cools and condenses into heavy rainfall.

This year, Pagasa warned that the habagat would be particularly active, bringing scattered to widespread rains and thunderstorms across the Visayas.

Although occasional “monsoon breaks” may provide brief respites, the season’s cumulative effect was expected to be unrelenting: A cycle of humid weather, torrential downpours, and heightened flood risks.

On July 16, 2025, a low-pressure area east of Catanduanes intensified into Tropical Depression Crising, further energizing the monsoon flow. The storm, packing winds of 45 kilometers per hour, was forecast to strengthen into a tropical storm within 24 hours.

Engineer Alfredo Quiblat Jr., chief of Pagasa Mactan, warned that Crising would unleash moderate to heavy rainfall and gale-force winds across Cebu, Bohol, Negros Oriental, and Siquijor.

The bureau also issued a yellow rainfall warning for Cebu City, Mandaue City, Compostela, and Liloan, signaling possible flooding in low-lying barangays and landslides in upland areas.

The downpour that followed was extraordinary.

Former Pagasa Visayas chief Oscar Tabada explained that the deluge on July 16 was caused by two successive supercell thunderstorms, a rare weather phenomenon characterized by rotating updrafts known as mesocyclones.

“Normally, a thunderstorm lasts an hour,” Tabada said. “The rain lasted two hours and 15 minutes.”

He estimated that as much as 300,000 barrels of rain fell over Cebu City in that span, nearly triple the volume recorded in Mactan.

Just weeks later, on August 15, Metro Cebu was hit again. But this time, there was no tropical cyclone inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR). Between 10:30 and 11:30 p.m., Pagasa-Mactan logged 23 millimeters of rainfall in just 48 minutes.

That amount, Quiblat explained, was equivalent to filling nine Olympic-size swimming pools for every square kilometer of land.

The culprit was the habagat itself, amplified by severe thunderstorm activity. The same system that triggered the July floods.

Human dynamics

Flooding in Cebu City and neighboring areas is not just the result of heavy rains and rising water levels. It is the outcome of a long-standing interplay of human actions, weak governance, and institutional lapses that have compounded the problem over time.

Unregulated informal settlements continue to obstruct rivers and creeks. Zoning rules are poorly enforced. Flood-control projects move at a sluggish pace. The result: drainage systems that collapse during downpours and waterways that routinely overflow into nearby communities.

Officials and experts point out that community behavior also plays a critical role. Residents’ lack of discipline in waste disposal has repeatedly undermined mitigation efforts such as desilting and drainage clearing.

“Ang atoang problema man gud kay ang atong community. Unsay una nigawas sa mga drainage? Mga basura,” said Engineer Wilson Ramos, Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Officer III, during a news forum on June 10.

(Our problem is our community. What is the first to come out of our drainage? Garbage.)

“Bisag unsaon pa nato ug desilting, kung pataka lag labay ug basura ang katawhan, [wala gihapon],” he added.

(No matter how much we desilt won’t make a difference if people will continue to just throw their garbage anywhere.)

The Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CCENRO) 2025 River Assessment Report underscores this point. It found that many of the city’s rivers are now biologically dead or in critical condition due to untreated wastewater, detergent sachets, organic debris, and other household pollutants clogging waterways. The report also flagged industrial waste, agricultural runoff, and deforestation as compounding factors.

“Even the cleanest rivers, if left unprotected, will eventually be polluted,” the report warned.

Independent experts agree that Cebu’s flood problem cannot be traced to a single cause.

“When asked about the causes of flooding in Cebu, I cannot give a straightforward answer because there are many factors involved,” said Engineer Maria Nenita Jumao-as of the University of San Carlos – Water Resources Center Foundation Inc. (WRCFI).

She cited clogged drainage systems, rapid urbanization, lack of regular maintenance, improper waste disposal, deforestation, and weak enforcement of environmental laws as overlapping drivers of the crisis.

The issue of public discipline has also been raised nationally. In a 2023 public briefing, then-Undersecretary Lord Villanueva of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) said that “disiplina” remains a missing link in flood management efforts not only in Metro Cebu but across the country.

“I have a one-word answer for you, and that’s disiplina,” Villanueva said. “Disiplina, I think, ang napakakulang sa ating mga mamamayan ngayon.” /with reports with Morexette Marie Erram, Mary Rose Sagarino, Futch Anthony Inso, Paul Lauro

To be continued

[End of Part 1]

