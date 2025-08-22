‘Isang’ makes landfall over Casiguran, Signal No. 1 up in N. Luzon

MANILA, Philippines – The low-pressure area (LPA) east of Aurora that developed into Tropical Depression (TD) Isang has made landfall over Casiguran town, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in its 11 a.m. bulletin on Friday. and gustiness of up to 90 kph.

Strong winds will prevail in areas under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1: Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Apayao, Kalinga, Abra, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Benguet, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, the northern and central portions of Aurora (Casiguran, Dinalungan, Dilasag, Baler, Maria Aurora, Dipaculao, San Luis), and the northern portion of Nueva Ecija (Lupao, Carranglan, Pantabangan, San Jose City).

Isang slightly enhances the southwest monsoon, which will bring strong to gale-force gusts in Aurora (areas where wind signal is not hoisted), Zambales, Bataan, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Burias Island, Western Visayas, Negros Island Region, Central Visayasa, Dinagat Islands, Southern Leyte, Surigao del Norte, and Camiguin.

Up to rough seas will prevail over the seaboards of Batanes and Cagayan.

Small seacraft, including all types of motorboats, are advised not to venture out to sea, PAGASA said.

Isang could possibly reach the tropical storm category and exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Saturday.(PNA)

