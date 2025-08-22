Sandiganbayan acquits Binays, 22 others in P2.2-B Makati car park case

MANILA, Philippines — Former Vice President Jejomar Binay and his son, former Makati Mayor Junjun Binay, along with 22 others, were acquitted by the Sandiganbayan of graft, falsification of public documents, and malversation of public funds related to the P2.2-billion Makati car park building.

During the case’s promulgation on Friday, the anti-graft court said, “The prosecution failed to prove their guilt beyond reasonable doubt.”

Aside from the Binays, below is the list of city hall officials and two other individuals acquitted in the P2.2-billion Makati car park building case:

Marjorie de Veyra Pio Kenneth Dasal Lorenza Amores Virginia Hernandez Line dela Peña Mario Badillo Leonila Querijero Raydes Pestaño Nelia Barlis Cecilio Lim III Arnel Cadangan Emerito Magat Connie Consulta Ulysses Orienza Giovanni Condes Manolito Uyaco Norman Flores Gerardo San Gabriel Eleno Mendoza, Jr. Rodel Nayve Orlando Mateo from Mana Architecture and Interior Design, Co. Efren Canlas of Hilmarc’s Construction Company (Hilmarc’s)

Both Binays were co-accused in the P2.2-billion Makati car park building case.

The elder Binay was formally charged after he stepped down from his post and his defeat in the 2016 presidential elections.

READ: Sandiganbayan dismisses graft case vs former VP Binay, son

The former vice president was specifically charged with rigging the first three phases of the building when he was Makati mayor, while his son was charged with phases IV and V of the building when he succeeded his father in the city hall.

The younger Binay’s first charge involved the contract for Phase IV of the construction with Hilmarc’s despite the absence of the project’s accepted and approved plans and specifications, as well as the failure of Hilmarc’s to post its performance security.

He reportedly approved the release of the P649.2 million for the contract to Hilmarc’s, even though the accomplishment report was baseless and the supporting documents had deficiencies.

The younger Binay’s second graft charge involved the contract for Phase V of the project, wherein he released a P141.6 million payment for the contract to Hilmarc’s, even though the accomplishment report was baseless and the supporting documents had deficiencies.

On the other hand, his charges for falsification of public documents stemmed from his alleged role in falsifying a July 7, 2011, issue of Balita newspaper, as well as an affidavit of publication, to make it appear that an invitation to apply for eligibility and to bid was published.

Binay Jr. had been ordered dismissed and perpetually barred from public office by the Ombudsman over administrative offenses of misconduct and dishonesty concerning the issues surrounding the Makati car park building case.

