OFW rescues 12 desert dogs from Kuwait, gives them new life in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Once strays in the harsh desert of Mina Abdullah, Kuwait, 12 rescued dogs now live safely and peacefully in a sanctuary in Sibonga, southern Cebu.

What was once starved in the streets are now homed by Donnabelle Lee, 46, a Kuwait-based OFW and lifelong animal lover, who took the liberty of rescuing these stray dogs and welcoming them as her own.

For over 5 years, the dogs have been with her family, cared for as members of the household. Now that her makeshift shelter in Kuwait is set to be demolished, she decided to take her dogs back her hometown in Cebu.

From the desert to the hills

Mobilizing animals is a tedious task for many. Lee shared that she had to undergo the formal process of securing the requirements of both Kuwait’s and the Philippines’ animal import and export policies.

On average, it cost her ₱40,000 per dog, most of which she personally shouldered, although she did receive help from kind-hearted donors along the way.

Her deep care and emotional connection to the animals often brought her to tears. She longed to see her rescued dogs in a home where they could live freely and safely.

Out of this love, Lee built what she calls her own dog sanctuary on their farm lot in Sibonga.

“Happy na sila dre sa amung gipabuhat nga facility,” she wrote.

As of this writing, 11 more dogs remain in Kuwait, which Lee is still working to bring home.

After her vacation in the Philippines, the sanctuary in Sibonga will remain active, with her parents overseeing the dogs’ daily care under her remote guidance and support.

Call for just animal welfare

Lee’s story is not just about rescue—it is also a call to action for more humane and just treatment of animals, wherever they may be.

READ: Cebu City as ‘pet-friendly’: Vet pushes advocacy for stray dogs

“Animals are voiceless members of our world. They feel pain, love, and fear, just as we do. By caring for them, we are showing kindness, responsibility, and respect for life,” she told CDN Digital.

She also expressed that “if only each one of us has to do something about our strays nga mahatagn sila maayung place to live, dili unta kaayo bug-at magtan aw nga naa sila magsuroy suroy sa atong kadalanan.”

(If only each one of us would do something for our strays—so they could be given a good place to live—it wouldn’t feel so heavy to see them wandering around our streets.)

“A society that takes care of its animals becomes more compassionate, united, and humane,” she concluded.

In the quiet hills of Sibonga, that kind of society is already beginning—with one woman, twelve dogs, and a whole lot of heart. /csl