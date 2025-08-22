Cebu vs. Manila showdown heats up in SSL National Invitationals

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) volleyball squads are primed not only to defend home court but also to challenge favored UAAP teams as the Shakey’s Super League (SSL) National Invitationals Cebu Leg kicks off this afternoon, Friday, August 22, at the Mandaue City Sports Complex.

The University of San Carlos (USC) Lady Warriors and the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Lady Panthers will represent Cebu in the three-day, national-level tournament.

They will take on the Adamson Lady Falcons led by “Super Rookie” and Alas Pilipinas standout Shaina Nitura and the Ateneo Lady Blue Eagles. The action starts at 5 p.m.

“I would say we’re ready. We’ll give our best because I know the capabilities of my players and the hard work they’ve put into training. Tingnan natin mamaya,” said USC head coach Grace Antigua.

USC, the reigning Cesafi champions, and USPF, last season’s runners-up, are the lone Cebu representatives in this first-ever SSL event in Cebu. It serves as the second leg of the expanded invitational series, which held its opening leg in Davao earlier this month.

“It’s a great opportunity for us, especially with Cesafi’s season opening on September 14. Facing Adamson and Ateneo—two powerhouse teams from Manila—is a huge boost for our preparation. We’re thankful to Shakey’s for bringing this event here because it really showcases our players’ talents,” Antigua added.

USPF’s new head coach, Luisa Jotojot, shared the same sentiments, noting how valuable it is for local athletes to compete with elite teams without leaving Cebu.

“We’re grateful to Shakey’s for coming here and giving our players this opportunity. It’s a big thing for them to play against such talented teams,” said Jotojot, who took over from former coach Yolly Rizarri after last year’s quarterfinal run.

Adamson head coach JP Yude welcomed the challenge, praising Cebu’s volleyball scene.

“We know Cebu has competitive teams because of Cesafi. We’re excited to face them,” Yude said.

Ateneo’s Brazilian head coach, Sergio Veloso, lauded the SSL for its expanded reach, calling it a significant step for volleyball development in the country.

“As part of the FIVB youth development program in the Philippines, I really appreciate what Shakey’s is doing. They’re giving more exposure to players and drawing bigger crowds,” Veloso said.

Nitura, who starred for Alas Pilipinas in international tournaments, said she is focused on helping her young Adamson teammates grow through the experience.

“As a team, we need to be patient. Most of my teammates are young, so building cohesion takes time. What I learned from the national team is that if you stay patient and keep working, good things will come,” she said. /csl

