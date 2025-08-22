Butuanon River: Swimming there strictly prohibited, warns Mandaue execs

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Swimming in the Butuanon River remained strictly prohibited, city officials reiterated. The reminder follows an incident where three minors were caught on CCTV swimming in the river despite strong currents and rising water levels.

The incident happened on Thursday afternoon, August 21, and was captured on CCTV footage from the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) command center.

READ: DPWH: Collapsed Mandaue flood control riprap not substandard

The children were seen near the Cambogaong Bridge in Barangay Paknaan, where the river had rose due to recent rains.

City Administrator Gonzalo “Sally” Malig-on stressed the dangers of swimming in the river, citing strong currents and the threat of flash floods.

“Bawal na. Kuyaw to (That is prohibited. That is risky),” he said. “We immediately instructed the Command Center and CDRRMO to send the Emergency Response Team to the area. The concerned barangay was also contacted to locate the parents and address the situation.”

Barangay Paknaan Captain Marisa Fe Ulgasan said they had repeatedly warned children to stay away from the river, but many continued to ignore the reminders.

READ: DOH warns public against leptospirosis amid rains, floods

“Mao gyud na kanang batan-on nga dili mapugngan bisan unsaon pagbadlong. Gibadlong gyud na pero gahi lagi og ulo. Inig lakaw sa personnel, balik sad sila,” Ulgasan said.

(That is the way young children who cannot be held back even if how many times you warn them. They were warned but they are hard-headed. When the personnel leave, they will return there.)

According to residents, some individuals tried to stop the children, but their warnings were ignored. The minors continued to swim despite the clear danger.

Malig-on added that nearby barangays had also been alerted to monitor for similar incidents along the river.

City officials are urging parents to closely monitor their children and reminded the public that the Butuanon River is unsafe for swimming, especially during the rainy season when water levels can quickly rise.

Residents are encouraged to report similar activities to their barangay or the city’s emergency hotline.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP