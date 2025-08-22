Cebu City Invitational: Benilde manhandles USJ-R with 25-point blowout

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (CSB) Blazers cruised to their second straight win in the Cebu City Inter-Collegiate Invitational Basketball Tournament 2025, dismantling the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars, 87-62, on Friday morning, August 22, at the Cebu City Sports Institute in Barangay Sawang Calero.

Fresh off a 69-62 victory over the Adamson Falcons on Thursday night, the Blazers showed no signs of fatigue, breaking the game open in the second half and leading by as many as 25 points down the stretch.

Justine Sanchez spearheaded Benilde’s attack with 16 points, six rebounds, three assists, and a steal—an impressive follow-up to his nine-point outing in their opener.

Jio Gonzaga backed him up with 14 points, six rebounds, three assists, and a steal. Former SHS-AdC Magis Eagle Raffy Celis added nine, while SJ Moore and Shawn Umali chipped in eight apiece.

For USJ-R, Shawn Grava and Fritz Gonzales scored 13 each. Grava, a rookie promoted from the Baby Jaguars, also had three boards, an assist, and a steal. Gonzales, who led USJ-R in scoring during their loss to USC, tallied five rebounds, two assists, and two steals in the defeat.

The game was tight early, with seven ties and three lead changes, before Benilde seized control midway through the third quarter. The Blazers entered the final period with a commanding 70-43 advantage and never looked back.

Head coach Charles Tiu’s squad dominated the paint, outscoring USJ-R, 54-32, and thrived in transition with a 25-14 edge in fastbreak points. Their bench also delivered a decisive 51-27 scoring advantage.

Benilde returns to action on Saturday, August 23, against the Perpetual Altas at 6 p.m., while USJ-R looks to bounce back against the Adamson Falcons at 8 p.m.

