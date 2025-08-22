DOTr expands ‘Love Bus’ with new Talisay-Cebu City route

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Transportation (DOTr) has rolled out a new free-ride route under the revived Love Bus program, connecting the Talisay City/Anjo World to Cebu City route via South Road Properties (SRP).

During its launch on Friday, August 22, DOTr Secretary Vince Dizon said the expansion reflects President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive to make public transport more accessible nationwide.

“As you know, the Love Bus was started in the late 70s and in the 80s in Metro Manila but the president wanted to revive it and make it even better. It is now free for peak hours in the morning from 6-9 and peak hours in the afternoon from 5-8. And it’s also free all-day weekends and all-day holidays. So unlike before na may bayad ng konti, ngayon, the President said, we must do it free,” Dizon explained.

He added that while the ‘Love Bus’ was previously limited to Metro Manila, the administration has expanded it to Visayas and Mindanao to send a message that; “the President wants this in all major cities in the Philippines.”

Budget

The DOTr is looking at a P125-million annual budget allocation for Cebu, futher noting that the investment is worth it since it directly benefits workers, students, and minimum wage earners.

“Before when this was not free, for this route, it’s P30 one-way. So can you imagine? P60 one day for a worker, or a student, or maybe a minimum wage earner, ang laking bagay nito. It’s a huge benefit for our workers. The President just wants to make the daily commute easier, as we know it’s not an easy commute in our major cities, like Cebu,” Dizon said.

Department of Budget and Management (DBM) Secretary Amenah Pangandaman also confirmed that the service has been included in the 2026 national budget, with ₱1.3 billion allotted to sustain the Love Bus operations nationwide.

Passenger volume

According to Dizon, the Talisay City/Anjo World–Cebu City via SRP route currently deploys 11 modern public utility vehicle (MPUV) units, with more buses to be added.

“Dito I think ra rutang ‘to alone, it’s 2,500 (passengers) per day. For the Talisay-Cebu City via SRP, initially 11 units pero madadagdagan pa ‘yan,” Dizon noted.

Department of Tourism (DOT) Secretary Christina Frasco also emphasized that the Love Bus expansion provides both convenience for locals and accessibility for tourists.

“We’re very grateful for this, og makita nato nga ang kaning improved mobility in terms of land transportation is very beneficial for the ease and convenience for our tourists going around destinations,” Frasco said.

Past issues with the first route

On concerns about the first Libreng Sakay initiative where buses were reported to have avoided operations during free-ride hours, Dizon clarified that the problem stemmed from delayed payments to operators.

“I think the main issue there was because na-delay yung payments for the operators but now that has been rectified already and payments have already been made. So I don’t think we will have those issues,” he said.

Quality of the buses

Frasco also highlighted the comfort and accessibility features of the new Love Bus units, noting their inclusivity for persons with disabilities, senior citizens, and passengers in wheelchairs.

“Actually, it’s very convenient, comfortable, and the best thing is it’s free. It is also inclusive for everyone including PWDs, senior citizens who are in wheelchairs. So nindot kaayo ni siya gyud og matabang sa atong mga kaigsuonan,” she said.

The addition of the new route is expected to ease mobility challenges for daily commuters in Cebu, particularly those traveling along high-demand routes.

The program aims to lessen commuting costs by providing free and modernized transport units, to reduce congestion, and expand access to reliable public transportation in the city. /csl

