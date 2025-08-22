‘No such thing as P10M fee’: Korina Sanchez camp hits back at Vico Sotto

MANILA, Philippines — The camp of news anchor Korina Sanchez-Roxas, professionally known as Korina Sanchez, has addressed a recent post made by Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto, claiming that some veteran journalists conduct paid interviews with guests involved in politics.

Sanchez’s camp aired her side on Friday afternoon after Sotto posted an image of her and broadcaster Julius Babao with the Discaya couple, Curlee and Sarah, along with a caption claiming that some of the guests offered to pay P10 million for an interview.

Both programs of Sanchez —”Korina Interviews” and “Rated Korina” — said that they take pride in their standards in storytelling and production.

“Our host, Ms. Korina Sanchez Roxas, has her esteemed place in the industry for very sturdy reasons. Firstly, we choose subjects and topics for our shows, because there is public interest, the topic is talked about,” a revised version of this statement reads.

“Second, we don’t do ‘Hit’ pieces, so no bashing, criticizing, or slandering other personalities or businesses. Third, and by the same token, we don’t do ‘Puff’ or ‘vanity’ pieces; subjects simply tell their life story,” it adds.

According to Sanchez’s camp, many personalities have already been featured in both shows for decades, including Sotto’s relatives — Sen. Tito Sotto, Quezon City Vice Mayor Gian Sotto, Movie and Television Review and Classification Board chief Lala Sotto, and his vice mayor, Dodot Jaworski.

“It is the same for several other magazine shows and interviews of many hosts from all the networks. In the case of the Sara and Curlee Discaya interview, they are talks of the town. Their sudden prominence in the public eye makes for public interest. We do not presume our interviewees as evil nor as angels,” the statement said in mixed English and Filipino..

“Their rags-to-riches life story is their story to tell. It was aired no more, no less. Should there have been anything untrue about what they claimed, it was and is up to the accuser to point this out,” it stresses.

`Always declined’

Aside from clarifying issues surrounding Sotto’s post, Sanchez’s camp likewise revealed that they have reached out for his side “a few times” since his formal mayoral term and even informed Sotto’s mother, veteran actress Coney Reyes, of their intentions to interview the mayor on the feature story about the Discayas but he “always declined.”

“The Discayas are not allowed to use this interview video for other purposes because it is the company and the network property. This interview was conducted and aired well before the campaign period. All interviews of those who ran for office were also taken down from our official sites,” Sanchez’s camp further explained.

“Finally, all content aired is transparent and meets the strict standards of the airing stations and is approved by the station management. There is no such thing as a P10 million placement for an interview. This is simply not true,” they added.

The statement also warned that “malicious insinuations posted on Facebook, and which publicly besmirches the reputation” of their shows or their host, “clearly constitute cyber libel.”

“While we fully respect freedom of speech and opinion and the platforms in which these are aired and posted, there is such a thing as thoughtful restraint, which benefits truth and fairness.

We hope your issues have been clarified, and we will be happy to entertain any more of your questions with all due respect,” it concludes.

Prior to this, Sanchez’s camp issued a now-deleted statement with a bolder content addressing Sotto’s post. A copy of that statement, however, had already circulated online.

In the earlier statement, both shows defended Sanchez, saying that she only knew about the interview with “Pasig mayoralty candidate on the day itself” and that she did not contact the Discaya couple for the interview.

The news anchor’s camp likewise disclosed “payments for certain businesses such as that of the Discayas, products, personalities, companies or politicians, much like payments made for advertisements,” which goes “to the network with an official receipt issued to the client.”

Sotto’s viral post has not reached over 140,000 reactions on Facebook.

READ: Vico Sotto: Discayas own 2 of top 15 firms in gov’t flood control deals

In the post, Sotto noted that although the interview conducted was not technically illegal, the broadcasters should feel ashamed of what they did.

“They can hide in gray areas: ‘this is not journalism… more of a lifestyle… it needs a sponsor…’ but let’s not fool ourselves. They rose to national prominence as broadcast journalists/news personalities; they [should] invest in their reputation and credibility… and in this path, it is also the reputation and credibility that they lend to the corrupt in exchange for [money],” the mayor wrote.

Sotto also said that corruption in the country is “systemic” and that it is not just happening in the government.

“But we can slowly but surely break this cycle if more and more of us consistently do our part, wherever we are and whatever our position may be, one step at a time,” he added.

Sarah Discaya was Vico Sotto’s opponent for mayor in the recent 2025 midterm elections.

