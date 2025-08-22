Bonoan: Bulacan bogus flood control projects just an ‘isolated case’

MANILA, Philippines — Public Works Secretary Manuel Bonoan dismissed the alleged bogus flood control projects in Bulacan’s first district engineering office as a mere “isolated case.”

In a televised interview on Friday, Bonoan said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. instructed him to continue investigating the alleged ghost projects in the province amid calls for his resignation as head of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

“I think this seems to be an isolated case…here in this engineering district,” Bonoan said during a dzMM interview, referring to the DPWH 1st District Engineering Office.

Defending his statement, Bonoan said he was unaware of the reported anomalous flood control project in Oriental Mindoro.

“Mindoro is just coming up; actually, I don’t even know why it came up now. I just saw in the media that Governor Dolor supposedly revealed there was a ghost project in Naujan. I’m going to look into it.,” he said, referring to Oriental Mindoro Gov. Humerlito Dolor.

The DPWH chief also disclosed that at least 10 officials from the DPWH 1st District Engineering Office were relieved from their posts pending investigation into the matter.

Among those relieved were former district engineer Henry Alcantara and newly appointed district engineer Brice Hernandez.

Alcantara had earlier been recommended for the position of assistant regional director of DPWH Region 4-A.

“I have to recall his assignment and put him on a floating status for the time being,” Bonoan said.

The DPWH 1st District Engineering Office came under fire after Marcos, during a site inspection on Wednesday, discovered a nonexistent reinforced concrete river wall project in Purok 4, Barangay Piel, Baliuag, Bulacan.

The project carried a contract cost of P55.7 million and was tagged as completed despite no work being done.

Defense mechanism?

Bonoan’s statement did not sit well with Sen. Panfilo Lacson, who stressed, “When you say it is an isolated case, it sounds like a defense mechanism.”

“It suggests you don’t intend to conduct a full-scale and comprehensive investigation. And I expected that, so I had my teams check projects in other areas,” he said in an interview on True FM.

“I expected that ‘isolated case’ line and I can say this is not an isolated case. That is why we conducted case studies in Pampanga, Northern Luzon and other areas, just to debunk the claims that Bulacan is an isolated case,” he added.

He further emphasized that now is the time for the DPWH to conduct a full internal audit of its projects.

Bulacan ranks first among all provinces in the country in terms of the number of flood-control projects, based on data from the DPWH.

