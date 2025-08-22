Jayson Vayson cracks WBO Top 10 ahead of world title shot vs. Collazo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — With just a month left before his first world title shot, Filipino prospect Jayson Vayson has finally broken into the World Boxing Organization (WBO) minimumweight top 10, securing the No. 7 spot.

Vayson is set to challenge Puerto Rican champion Oscar Collazo on September 20 in California, USA, for the WBO, WBA, and Ring Magazine minimumweight titles. The fight is made possible through international boxing agent Sean Gibbons and his son Brendan Gibbons of Viva Promotions.

The 25-year-old from Bukidnon raised eyebrows earlier this year when he landed a title shot against Collazo despite not being ranked in the top 15 by any of the sport’s four major sanctioning bodies.

His recent WBO ranking now makes him a more credible challenger, though some still question why other contenders—such as No. 2 Vic Saludar, No. 5 Joey Canoy, and top-ranked Ronald Chacon of Venezuela—were overlooked.

For Vayson (14-1-1, 8 KOs), this will be the biggest fight of his career. A former Asian Boxing Federation and WBO Asia Pacific light flyweight champion, he will be up against Collazo (12-0, 9 KOs), an undefeated fighter who has built a reputation by defeating Filipino opponents.

Collazo captured the WBO world minimumweight title in 2023 by dominating Melvin Jerusalem in the United States. He has also beaten Saludar and Garen Diagan, solidifying his standing as a tough, technical champion.

Jerusalem, now the WBC world minimumweight titleholder, has already called out Collazo for a unification bout. But Vayson’s upcoming challenge takes precedence, with the Filipino hoping to pull off a career-defining upset.

Vayson was originally scheduled to headline Kumong Bol-Anon 22 in Bohol against Regie Suganob, the IBF No. 4 junior flyweight, on the same date. That fight was scrapped after the Collazo bout was finalized.

