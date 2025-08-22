CEBU CITY INVITATIONAL: Adamson Falcons claw USC for first win
CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Adamson Falcons showed why they’re considered one of the favorites in the Cebu City Inter-Collegiate Invitational Basketball Tournament, dominating the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors, 82-56, on Friday, August 22, at the Cebu City Sports Institute in Barangay Sawang Calero.
The Falcons improved to 1-1 in the five-team field, bouncing back strong after their opening-night loss to the Benilde Blazers.
Veteran big man Cedrick Manzano, a familiar face in Cebu’s commercial basketball scene, led Adamson with 17 points, three rebounds, and a block. Aj Fransman added 13 points, eight rebounds, and an assist, while Matthew Montebon chipped in 12.
USC’s James Enriquez delivered a game-high 18 points along with five rebounds and an assist. Kyle Maglinte finished with 13 points, six boards, two assists, and a steal, as the Warriors also dropped to 1-1.
Adamson wasted no time seizing control, racing to a 16-4 lead and building a 44-22 cushion by halftime. They extended their advantage to as much as 30 points, 59-29, early in the fourth quarter.
The Falcons’ frontcourt proved too much for USC to handle, with Manzano, Manou Anobo, and Alou Gaye anchoring a 45-35 rebounding edge and a 24-12 scoring advantage in the paint.
Adamson looks to make it two straight when they face the USJ-R Jaguars tomorrow, Saturday, August 23, at 8 p.m. USC, meanwhile, will try to regroup against the unbeaten Benilde Blazers on Sunday, August 24, at 5 p.m.
RELATED STORIES
Another Cebuano Baby Falcon: Josie Marie Tumabang
St. Benilde stuns Adamson in Cebu City invitational
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.