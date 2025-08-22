CEBU CITY INVITATIONAL: Adamson Falcons claw USC for first win

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Adamson Falcons showed why they’re considered one of the favorites in the Cebu City Inter-Collegiate Invitational Basketball Tournament, dominating the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors, 82-56, on Friday, August 22, at the Cebu City Sports Institute in Barangay Sawang Calero.

The Falcons improved to 1-1 in the five-team field, bouncing back strong after their opening-night loss to the Benilde Blazers.

Veteran big man Cedrick Manzano, a familiar face in Cebu’s commercial basketball scene, led Adamson with 17 points, three rebounds, and a block. Aj Fransman added 13 points, eight rebounds, and an assist, while Matthew Montebon chipped in 12.

USC’s James Enriquez delivered a game-high 18 points along with five rebounds and an assist. Kyle Maglinte finished with 13 points, six boards, two assists, and a steal, as the Warriors also dropped to 1-1.

Adamson wasted no time seizing control, racing to a 16-4 lead and building a 44-22 cushion by halftime. They extended their advantage to as much as 30 points, 59-29, early in the fourth quarter.

The Falcons’ frontcourt proved too much for USC to handle, with Manzano, Manou Anobo, and Alou Gaye anchoring a 45-35 rebounding edge and a 24-12 scoring advantage in the paint.

Adamson looks to make it two straight when they face the USJ-R Jaguars tomorrow, Saturday, August 23, at 8 p.m. USC, meanwhile, will try to regroup against the unbeaten Benilde Blazers on Sunday, August 24, at 5 p.m.

