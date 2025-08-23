Torre: PNP supports lowering criminal liability age, but in a ‘scientific’ manner

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Gen. Nicolas Torre III stated that while the agency backs lowering the age of criminal responsibility, the policy “should be based on scientific evidence.”

Sen. Robin Padilla forwarded a bill amending Republic Act 9344 or the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act to lower the minimum age of criminal responsibility to 10 years old for heinous crimes.

When asked about the issue at a press briefing in Camp Crame on Friday, Torre said, “We do support lowering the age of discernment. But that should be based on scientific evidence.”

“We have studies we need to consider whether the current age limits are still applicable. Perhaps, children’s consciousness is much higher now because of their access to information at an early age,” he said in Filipino.

The PNP chief did not specify at which age the agency supported lowering the age of criminal responsibility.

Torre said the national police force will present a formal stand on the policy in an agenda paper addressed to Congress. He did not say when he will present it.

“We leave it to our legislators what their final decision will be regarding that matter,” the PNP chief said.

Signed into law in 2006, the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act set the minimum age of criminal responsibility at 15.

The Child Rights Network (CRN) disagreed with Padilla’s proposal to lower the age of criminal responsibility, saying the issue was not the age itself but the implementation of the juvenile justice law. /mr

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP