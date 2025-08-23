TD Isang slightly decelerates, says Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Depression Isang slightly decelerated as it continues to traverse the Quirino province on Friday afternoon

In its 5 p.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Isang was last monitored in the vicinity of Aglipay in Qurino, packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour (kph) with gusts of up to 90 kph. The tropical depression is moving west-northwest at 15 kph.

Due to its sustained strength, the state weather bureau reported that the following areas remain under tropical cyclone wind signal No. 1:

Cagayan

Isabela

Quirino

Nueva Vizcaya

Apayao

Kalinga

Abra

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Benguet

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

La Union

Pangasinan

Aurora

Northern portion of Nueva Ecija (Lupao, Carranglan, Pantabangan, San Jose City)

These areas, according to Pagasa, may experience “minimal to minor impacts from strong winds” due to TD Isang.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon, locally known as habagat, has been slightly enhanced by Isang and is expected to bring strong to gale-force gusts over the following areas:

Zambales

Bataan

]Metro Manila

Calabarzon

Mimaropa

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Catanduanes

Burias Island

Western Visayas

Negros Island Region

Central Visayas

Dinagat Islands

Southern Leyte

Surigao del Norte

Camiguin

Pagasa’s forecast revealed that TD Isang will traverse northern Luzon and emerge over the West Philippine Sea by Friday night and exit the country’s boundary by Saturday morning or afternoon.

“TD Isang is forecast to intensify into a tropical storm tomorrow morning and may reach severe tropical storm category while approaching the waters south of Hainan, China,” the state weather bureau said.

“However, intensification into a tropical storm at a much earlier time (e.g., several hours after emerging over the West Philippine Sea) is not ruled out,” it also warned.

