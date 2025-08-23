TD Isang slightly decelerates, says Pagasa
Isang expected to exit PAR Friday morning or afternoon
MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Depression Isang slightly decelerated as it continues to traverse the Quirino province on Friday afternoon
In its 5 p.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Isang was last monitored in the vicinity of Aglipay in Qurino, packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour (kph) with gusts of up to 90 kph. The tropical depression is moving west-northwest at 15 kph.
Due to its sustained strength, the state weather bureau reported that the following areas remain under tropical cyclone wind signal No. 1:
- Cagayan
- Isabela
- Quirino
- Nueva Vizcaya
- Apayao
- Kalinga
- Abra
- Mountain Province
- Ifugao
- Benguet
- Ilocos Norte
- Ilocos Sur
- La Union
- Pangasinan
- Aurora
- Northern portion of Nueva Ecija (Lupao, Carranglan, Pantabangan, San Jose City)
These areas, according to Pagasa, may experience “minimal to minor impacts from strong winds” due to TD Isang.
Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon, locally known as habagat, has been slightly enhanced by Isang and is expected to bring strong to gale-force gusts over the following areas:
- Zambales
- Bataan
- ]Metro Manila
- Calabarzon
- Mimaropa
- Camarines Norte
- Camarines Sur
- Catanduanes
- Burias Island
- Western Visayas
- Negros Island Region
- Central Visayas
- Dinagat Islands
- Southern Leyte
- Surigao del Norte
- Camiguin
Pagasa’s forecast revealed that TD Isang will traverse northern Luzon and emerge over the West Philippine Sea by Friday night and exit the country’s boundary by Saturday morning or afternoon.
“TD Isang is forecast to intensify into a tropical storm tomorrow morning and may reach severe tropical storm category while approaching the waters south of Hainan, China,” the state weather bureau said.
“However, intensification into a tropical storm at a much earlier time (e.g., several hours after emerging over the West Philippine Sea) is not ruled out,” it also warned.
