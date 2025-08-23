Ultra Lotto: Lone bettor wins P386M jackpot on August 22 draw

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — One lucky bettor is now a multimillionaire after he or she won the over P386 million jackpot of the Ultra Lotto 6/58 on the August 22 draw of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO).

The lone bettor got the correct winning number combination of 1-34-44-27-57-16 to pocket the Ultra Lotto jackpot of P386,153,104.80.

This means that for the next Ultra Lotto draw on Tuesday, August 26, the jackpot will go back to P49.5 million.

The Ultra Lotto was last won on April 8 with the jackpot then at P223,728,165.20.

More than four months after that on August 22, another lone bettor bagged the P386 million Ultra Lotto jackpot.

However, no one won the other major lotto game — Mega Lotto — drawn on August 22, which had a winning number combination of 40-33-42-6-20-17 with a jackpot of P17,049,877.20.

The Ultra Lotto is drawn every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday while the Mega Lotto is drawn every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

For tonight’s draw, August 23, major lotto games to be drawn are the Grand Lotto 6/55 and the Lotto 6/42.

The Grand Lotto jackpot is expected to exceed P86 million for the August 23 draw while the Lotto 6/42 jackpot is expected to go up from its jackpot during its last draw of P45 million.

The Grand Lotto is drawn every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday while the Lotto 6/42 is drawn every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

