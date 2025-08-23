Napoles, 3 ex-TRC, Nabcor officials convicted of graft, malversation

MANILA, Philippines — Janet Lim-Napoles, the alleged brains behind the “pork barrel scam” that prompted series of criminal charges against lawmakers and other government officials more than a decade ago, got another set of conviction from the Sandiganbayan.

This time it’s over the diversion of the P7.55 million Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF) of former Davao del Sur Rep. Marc Douglas Cagas IV.

The Sandiganbayan’s Special Third Division has also handed down the guilty verdict on Dennis Cunanan, the former deputy director general of the now defunct Technology Resource Center (TRC), Maria Rosalinda Lacsamana, former TRC group manager, and Rhodora Mendoza of the now abolished state firm National Agribusiness Corp.

In a 149-page decision promulgated on Friday, Napoles conviction covered two counts of graft and another two counts of malversation. Cunanan and Lacsamana were convicted of one count each for graft and malversation, the same with Mendoza.

Napoles was sentenced with 12 to 20 years for the graft charges, 20 to 34 years for the malversation charges. Cunanan and Lacsamana, meanwhile, must serve six to 10 years for graft and 10 to 14 years for the malversation charge.

Mendoza, on the other hand, was also sentenced six to 10 years of imprisonment for graft and 10 to 18 years for malversation.

The case stemmed from Cagas’ endorsement and selection of the People’s Organization for Progress and Development Foundation Inc. (Popdfi) and Social Development Program for Farmers Foundation Inc. (Sdpffi), both non-government organizations operated and controlled by Napoles, as “project partners” for the lawmaker’s district supposedly to provide agricultural production packages to his constituents.

Popdfi received P2.7 million from the PDAF of Cagas, while P4.85 million went to the Sdpffi, according to the court.

State prosecutors noted that the processing of the PDAF had allowed Napoles and the others to “take possession and thus misappropriate PDAF-drawn public funds, instead of implementing the PDAF-funded projects; which turned out to be non-existent” and that the selection of the organizations for the projects did not undergo public bidding.

In the case of Popdfi, the court ordered Napoles, Cunanan and Lacsamana to pay the fine equivalent to the malversed P2.7 million and to indemnify the government with the same amount with interest. For the Sdpffi, the court ordered Napoles and Mendoza to pay a fine of P4.85 million and to indemnify the same amount also with applied interest rates.

In convicting them, the anti-graft court pointed out that although the concerned NGO can “validly implement” the PDAF projects, the accused should have still considered the “indispensable requirement” for public bidding in the case of the funds disbursed to Popdfi.

The Sandiganbayan also said that the prosecution “satisfactorily established the extent of the participation” of Napoles, Cunanan, Lacsamana and Mendoza in the cases.

The court also cited the General Appropriations Acts for the fiscal years 2007 and 2008, where they said that “no specific NGO was named as an implementing agency of PDAF projects” and that only government agencies such as the TRC and the Department of Agriculture were authorized to implement the projects.

“As a general rule, all procurement shall be done through competitive public bidding,” read the decision penned by Associate Justice Ma. Theresa Dolores Gomez-Estoesta, with the concurrence of Associate Justices Zaldy Trespeses and Ronald Moreno, the chairperson of the Special Third Division.

“However, when an appropriation law earmarks an amount for projects to be specifically contracted out to NGOs, it is the intent of Congress to give due preference to NGOs. This exception is inapplicable herein since there is neither an appropriation nor an ordinance earmarking the amount of the PDAF for the implementation of the NGOs,” the court stressed in its decision.

The decision also states that the transactions involved in the case will have to fall under the general rule, which includes the conduct of a competitive public bidding.

“In the instant cases, the evidence clearly confirms the fact that the herein non-governmental organizations concerned, namely: Popdfi and Sdpffi, were selected on the basis alone of the endorsements of accused Cagas,” the court added.

The court also pointed out how the two NGOs selected by Cagas for the PDAF projects were fully controlled by Napoles, since the latter selected the stockholders, directors and incorporators of the NGOs, and that the funds used by the NGOs were provided by her and having full control over the funds and bank transactions.

“Thus, with the foregoing conclusions, accused Napoles acted with evident bad faith and in conspiracy with the accused public officials and employees to defraud the government through non-existent NGOs and projects,” the court said.

The court noted that evident bad faith entails a deliberate intent on the part of the accused to do wrong or cause damage, and that this must be shown that the accused was driven by a corrupt motive. For them, Napoles was “spurred by corrupt motive.”

“Herein, the circumstances established show beyond reasonable doubt that accused Napoles was spurred by corrupt or ill motive when she conspired with the accused public officials and employees to defraud the government,” it also stressed.

