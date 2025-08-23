cdn mobile

Cebu City PUJ snatcher nabbed after phone theft

By: Lyle Andales and Paul Lauro - CDN Multi-Media Reporter and Correspondent | August 23,2025 - 10:15 AM

Cebu City PUJ snatcher nabbed after phone theft

A man was arrested after allegedly snatching a cellphone from a female PUJ passenger | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 34-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly snatched a cellphone from a female passenger who was onboard a public utility jeepney (PUJ) early morning on Friday, August 22, in Barangay Basak Pardo, Cebu City.

Police identified the suspect as Renante Rey James Librado Nacario, a resident of Barangay Lagtang, Talisay City. 

Nacario was arrested around 2:50 a.m., roughly an hour after the snatching incident happened.

READ: In Cebu City, snatcher tried to steal but tripped, fell and got arrested 

Authorities said the victim was traveling from Talisay City to Cebu City when Nacario suddenly grabbed her Samsung Galaxy A52s, worth ₱18,000, and leapt from the moving jeepney along Natalio Bacalso Avenue.

The commotion alerted another PUJ driver and his conductor, who immediately chased the suspect.

READ: ‘Snatcher’ in Cebu City jailed despite returning stolen phone, wallet

Their pursuit led to Nacario’s capture, and the stolen phone was recovered and returned to its owner.

Personnel of the Inayawan Police Station later on took custody of the suspect, who is now detained pending the filing of theft charges against him.

Responding officers credited the swift action of bystanders and public transport workers in helping subdue the suspect.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Cebu City, Cebu Daily News, cebu news, PUJ, snatcher
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

This is an information message

We use cookies to enhance your experience. By continuing, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more here.