Cebu City: Man arrested for theft in Barangay Pasil

By: Lyle Andales and Paul Lauro - CDN Multi-Media Reporter and Correspondent | August 23,2025 - 08:50 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A man was arrested in Barangay Pasil after allegedly breaking into a house and stealing household items in the early hours of Friday, August 22.

Police identified the suspect as Nino Cabangca, a resident of Barangay Suba, Cebu City.

According to the police, Cabangca entered a house through an unlocked door at around 12:15 a.m. and allegedly took a black speaker worth P2,800, a medium-sized speaker worth P1,500, a portable DVD player worth P1,500, and a white electric fan valued at P700 before fleeing.

The incident was then reported to barangay officials later that morning.

BPSO members Arnulfo Vistal and Rolando Gallano responded and apprehended the suspect.

Cabangca was later on turned over to the Pasil Police Station by the Barangay Peace and Security Officers (BPSO).

They also recovered two of the stolen items, the black speaker and the portable DVD player, which were later on returned to the owner.

The suspect is now detained at the Pasil Police Station while the police prepare for the filing of theft charges against Cabangca.

