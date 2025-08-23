Isang develops into a tropical storm, leaves PAR Saturday

MANILA, Philippines — Isang developed into a tropical storm before leaving the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) Saturday morning, the state weather agency said in its latest updates.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said in its latest cyclone bulletin that Isang intensified into a tropical storm at 2 a.m.

Then, in another advisory, Pagasa said Isang left the PAR at 6:30 a.m.

Isang was last spotted 290 kilometers (km) west of Bacnotan, La Union.

The tropical storm was packing maximum wind speeds of 65 km per hour (kph) and gusts of up to 80 kph while moving westward at 25 kph.

“Tropical Storm Isang will continue moving westward throughout the forecast period… It will gradually intensify and may reach typhoon category while approaching the waters south of Hainan, China,” Pagasa said.

Wind Signal No. 1

This development prompted Pagasa to hoist Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1 in the following areas:

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

La Union

The northern portion of Pangasinan (Lingayen, City of Alaminos, Anda, San Fabian, Mangaldan, Mapandan, Burgos, Dagupan City, Binalonan, Bolinao, San Manuel, Sual, Labrador, Bani, Pozorrubio, Laoac, Mabini, Manaoag, Binmaley, San Jacinto, Bugallon, Infanta, Agno, Calasiao, San Nicolas, Santa Barbara, Dasol, Sison)

Apayao

Abra

Kalinga

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Benguet

The western portion of Cagayan (Piat, Santo Niño, Tuao, Pamplona, Rizal, Claveria, Lasam, Ballesteros, Abulug, Allacapan, Sanchez-Mira, Santa Praxedes, Aparri, Camalaniugan, Alcala, Amulung, Solana, Enrile) including Babuyan Islands (Calayan Is., Dalupiri Is., Fuga Is.,)

The western portion of Isabela (Cordon, Ramon, San Mateo, Aurora, San Manuel, Roxas, Mallig, Quezon, Santa Maria)

The northwestern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Bayombong, Ambaguio, Villaverde, Kayapa, Santa Fe, Aritao, Bambang, Solano, Bagabag, Diadi)

TCWS No. 1 warns of strong winds between 39 and 61 kph in the next 36 hours, posing minimal to minor threat to life and property.

