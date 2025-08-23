MCWD: Water service cut-off after one month of non-payment

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Households in Metro Cebu will soon have more breathing room to settle their water bills as the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) announced a revised disconnection policy aimed at easing the financial burden of consumers.

Starting October 1, 2025, MCWD will extend the grace period for payment from three days to seven calendar days after the due date, providing consumers with more time to settle their accounts before incurring penalties.

However, under the new policy, water connections will be subject to disconnection after one month of non-payment, instead of two months.

“This adjustment is intended to make monthly payments more manageable and prevent the stress of accumulated dues that become harder for households to pay off in one go,” MCWD said in a statement.

The agency explained that the change strikes a balance between encouraging timely payments and giving consumers a fair opportunity to settle their bills, while also improving the district’s collection efficiency, which currently stands at 92 percent. MCWD aims to achieve the 95 percent target set by the Local Water Utilities Administration (LWUA).

Payment options and penalties

To make transactions more convenient, MCWD reminded consumers that payments may be made not only at its main office but also through digital platforms such as Maya, GCash, ECPay, and Bayad Center, which remain available even on weekends and holidays.

Overdue accounts are likewise accepted at SM Bills Payment Centers and M Lhuillier branches.

However, delayed payments will incur a 2-percent late charge on the water fee. A P335 reconnection fee will also apply for accounts that have been disconnected.

MCWD assured that reconnections will be processed on the same day of payment, as the utility has deployed additional teams working in shifts to speed up service restoration.

Previous changes in billing

The policy shift comes months after MCWD restructured its billing system in March 2025, when residential consumers saw lower water bills following the integration of separate surcharges, the Purchased Water Adjustment (PWA) and Power Cost Adjustment (PCA), into the base rate.

MCWD said the restructuring reduced costs for residential users with lower consumption levels, though commercial and industrial consumers, whose usage is significantly higher, faced higher rates.

The adjustment was implemented after LWUA granted provisional approval for a 38-percent rate increase, lower than the 60 percent initially proposed in 2022.

