Cebu City Council seeks Mayor’s nod to hire new consultants

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Council has approved a resolution seeking clearance to hire new legal and legislative consultants.

The resolution, authored by Councilor Pastor “Jun” Alcover Jr. and passed during the council’s regular session on August 19, requests Mayor Nestor Archival’s approval to allow Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña and city councilors to engage experts who will provide legal and policy advice to the Sangguniang Panlungsod.

“The City of Cebu, as a growing and progressive local government unit, is faced with numerous challenges on matters of law and legislation,” the measure reads. “These concerns necessitate innovative approaches which may be shared and imparted by a consultant.”

Alcover stressed that hiring Cebu City consultants was a practice under past administrations and that engagements will be guided by qualification standards set by the Civil Service Commission (CSC) and the Commission on Audit (COA).

The resolution also provides that funds may be appropriated for the hiring, subject to the Bids and Awards Committee’s (BAC) scrutiny of credentials and compliance with procurement rules.

The council’s move comes on the heels of a Commission on Audit report that raised serious concerns over the city’s consultancy contracts in 2024.

Earlier, COA revealed that City Hall hired 122 consultants across different offices, including the Office of the Mayor, the Legislative Department, and the Cebu City Medical Center, amounting to P32.8 million, of which P7.7 million remains unpaid.

Of this, P19.8 million worth of contracts were found to suffer from procedural lapses and missing documents that compromised compliance with the Government Procurement Reform Act (Republic Act No. 9184).

Auditors also flagged 14 Cebu City consultants hired for “vague and generic responsibilities” such as “planning and coordination,” at a cost of nearly P3.9 million, even though such tasks could be performed by regular employees. Other contracts overlapped with existing offices, leading to redundancies.

Moreover, 87 contracts worth over P17.3 million were signed only after services had already begun, with P2.8 million disbursed before valid contracts were executed.

“The timing of the contract signing is crucial for the contract’s effectivity as it marks the point at which the contract becomes legally binding,” COA warned.

City officials previously defended some of the appointments, citing the urgency of services. The Bids and Awards Committee also pledged to streamline the consultancy hiring process, review qualifications more closely, and amend or terminate contracts that cannot be justified.

COA, however, reiterated that while consultancy services can support governance, they must strictly comply with procurement rules to ensure transparency, accountability, and the proper use of public funds.

The newly approved resolution argues that consultants remain necessary, particularly in complex areas of law and legislation where additional expertise could strengthen the council’s work.

Under Ordinance 1031, the city is also authorized to engage consultants on social matters on a part-time basis and appropriate funds accordingly.

