Cebu Teams show heart in close fights vs. UAAP powerhouses

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu’s top collegiate squads proved they belong on the national stage, giving two heavily-favored UAAP bets a tough welcome in the opening day of the 2025 Shakey’s Super League (SSL) National Invitationals Cebu Leg on Friday at the Mandaue Sports Complex.

The University of San Carlos (USC) Lady Warriors and the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Lady Panthers both pushed their highly favored opponents to four sets, earning respect despite falling short.

USC, the reigning Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI) champions, stunned Adamson University by snatching the second set in a thrilling 33-31 finish. Julianne Yu’s clutch kill capped off the comeback as Angel Galinato led the charge with 14 points.

Alas Pilipinas standout Shaina Nitura, however, powered Adamson with 28 points to secure the 25-16, 31-33, 25-18, 25-12 victory.

Earlier, USPF gave Ateneo de Manila University all it could handle before bowing, 25-20, 21-25, 25-21, 25-19.

Angelica Salvador fired a game-high 17 points, while Cherish Dayame added 13 to keep the Lady Panthers in contention throughout.

Zey Pacia paced Ateneo with 13 points, while Faith Nisperos and Roma Silla added 12 and 10.

The strong showings of both Cebu squads energized the home crowd and signaled that they are not just here to participate, but to challenge.

USC faces Ateneo at 6 p.m. tonight, while USPF takes on Adamson in the other featured match.

