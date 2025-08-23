Mandaue City drug bust: Woman yields P17M worth of shabu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Authorities seized approximately P17 million worth of suspected shabu a 37-year-old woman in a joint anti-drug operation in Barangay Subangdaku, Mandaue City late Friday night, August 22.

The suspect, identified only as alias “Jane,” a resident of Barangay Sawang Calero, Cebu City, was apprehended around 11:08 p.m. along M. Logarta Street.

Confiscated from her were around 2.5 kilograms of suspected shabu with an estimated value of P17 million.

READ:

Additional items recovered during the Mandaue City drug bust operation were the buy-bust money, a cellphone, and a knapsack believed to have been used to store the illegal drugs.

Police records also list Jane as a high-value individual (HVI) on their records.

Suspect’s background

Investigators said Jane works as a manicurist but has been involved in the illegal drug trade since March 2024 up to present, operating as both a bodegera (drug stash keeper) and kabayo (drug courier).

Her role in the Mandaue City drug network enabled her to dispose of at least eight kilograms of shabu per month, for which she earned about P10,000 per kilogram.

Police further said that the illegal drugs she distributed originated from her home barangay of Sawang Calero and deliveries were coordinated through her half-brother, identified as “Makang,” who instructed her on drop-off points and recipients.

Payments for the transactions were largely processed through an online wallet.

The Mandaue City drug bust was carried out by combined forces of the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO), Regional Intelligence Division 7 (RID7), Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit (RPDEU), and PDEA Regional Office 7 (PDEA RO7), led by PDEA Intelligence Officer II Charlie Magne Cordova.

Authorities said the arrest delivered a significant blow to the drug network in Mandaue and has disrupted the ongoing distribution, further hindering the spread of illegal drugs in key areas.

The suspect is currently under the custody of Mandaue City Police Station 2 in Subangdaku while awaiting the filing of charges for selling and possession of illegal drugs.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP