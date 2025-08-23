Cebu City Invitational: Perpetual Altas trounce USJ-R, up 2-0

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The University of Perpetual Help Altas stayed undefeated in the 2025 Cebu City Invitational Inter-Collegiate Basketball on Friday night, August 22, at the Cebu City Sports Institute Gym in Barangay Sawang Calero.

This after, they drubbed the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars, 78-62.

John Abis who led the Altas to their first win over USC the other night once again displayed another stellar outing, flirting with a double-double game of 13 points with nine rebounds and one steal.

Abis and Mark Cruz fired 13 points each as Perpetual tied the College of St. Benilde Blazers at the No. 1 spot in the team standings.

Fritz John Gonzales finished with a game-high 18 points but the Jaguars remained winless in the Cebu City Invitational after two games. Mark Cruz also had 13 markers with four boards and two steals.

Kevin Guiabao chipped in 12 points for the Altas of head coach Olsen Racela.

On the losing side, Fritz John Gonzales spoiled his game-high 18-point performance laced with three assists, two rebounds, and a steal. Rodge Balbao scored 15 points as USJ-R dropped its second straight defeat in the tournament.

Battle of leaders

The Altas will determine who between them and the Benilde Blazers will claim the top spot of Cebu City Invitational team standings when they clash in tonight’s game at 6 PM. Both teams are unbeaten in two games, while USJ-R takes on the Adamson Falcons at 8 PM.

