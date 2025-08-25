How Cebu City Public Library shaped an engineer’s success story

CEBU CITY, Philippines — While many board exam hopefuls flock to cafés armed with pricey lattes and long study hours, Wendel Raph Rosario Jr. discovered that he only needed two things to get through his review: jeepney fare and a pack of snacks.

The rest, he found, was waiting for him at the Cebu City Public Library.

Rosario, 23, a graduate of the University of San Carlos–Talamban Campus, said the city library became a huge part of his lifeline while reviewing.

He saw it as an affordable, accessible, and inspiring refuge that sustained him through the long, grueling nights leading to the Mechanical Engineering board exams.

The difficult road back

Rosario’s path to becoming a licensed mechanical engineer was far from easy. Inspired by his father, who is also in the profession, and a childhood fascination with robotics, he pursued mechanical engineering in college.

But his first shot at the board exams ended in disappointment.

“Repeater jud ko. I almost didn’t take the boards again kay mentally draining kaayo ang idea of starting over,” he admitted.

(I am a repeater. I almost didn’t take the boards again because the idea of starting over again was mentally draining.)

“Lisod kaayo (It was very difficult). But I reminded myself to trust my review materials, and I drew strength from the people who supported me.”

The pressure only grew heavier the second time around. In the weeks leading to the exam, he worried his study hours weren’t enough. Fatigue set in, both physically and mentally. What steadied him was prayer, persistence, and the quiet rhythm of library nights.

A second home at CCPL

At first, the library was simply the most practical choice. His dorm in Sanciangko was a short walk away, and he knew he couldn’t afford the rising costs of studying daily in cafés. But his initial curiosity soon gave way to commitment.

“The library surprised me,” he said. “Strong ang wifi, comfortable chairs, daghan outlets. And the best part—free tanan (Wifi was strong, the chairs were comfortable and they had plenty of outlets. And the best part is – everything was for free).”

When Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival announced that the library would begin operating 24/7, Rosario was among the first to take advantage.

From 8 p.m. until the early hours of the morning, he became a regular fixture at CCPL, to the point that night-shift staff knew him by name.

“Studying there felt different. Makita nimo tanan (You can see that everyone was) focused, reading, solving, reviewing. That atmosphere pushed me to keep going,” he said. “Na-create niya ug (It created a) routine for me. I’d rest a bit after review classes, then head straight to the library. Dili ko mag-worry sa gasto kay snacks and plete ra jud (I didn’t have to worry because I only spent on snacks and fare).”

Lessons and friendships in quiet spaces

While the library was part of his routine, Rosario said it also became a quiet community. He crossed paths with students from different schools and fields, all chasing the same dream of passing their exams.

Among them was a familiar name: John Philip Minancillo, who was a topnotcher in the August 2024 Mechanical Engineering board exam.

“Every time magkita mi (that I would see him), he would share tips,” Rosario recalled. “For someone of his caliber to believe I could pass—that really boosted my confidence.”

When the results finally came out, Rosario was in disbelief. “At first, I couldn’t believe it kay abi nako di kaabot akong score (because I never thought that I would reach the required score). But seeing my name on the list—it was overwhelming.”

Why libraries matter

At a time when cafés have become the go-to study spots, Rosario proved that sometimes the best place to learn isn’t where the lattes are, but where the silence is—inside a public library.

“Not everyone has the privilege to study in cafés every day. It’s costly, and not all homes are conducive to studying,” he explained. “Spaces like the library are important because they give everyone, regardless of background, a fair chance to learn.”

The Cebu City Public Library, revitalized and kept open around the clock, has become that equalizer for countless students like Rosario, proof that accessible public spaces still matter in a café-driven culture.

A message of hope

Now, Rosario dedicates his achievement to his family, his girlfriend, and everyone who stood by him. His advice to fellow board takers, especially repeaters:

“Always trust yourself. Wala jud sayun na exam (No exam is easy), but kaya ra jud (you will manage). Doubts will always be there, but your time will come.”

For now, he’s enjoying time with his loved ones while keeping his future options open, possibly in government service, where he hopes to contribute to the city that helped nurture his dream.

And somewhere inside the Cebu City Public Library, another student might be walking the same path he once did—snacks and fare in hand, finding strength in a space built for learning, and proving that success doesn’t always come with a price tag.

