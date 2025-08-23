Cebu City: Man arrested after bar rampage in Brgy. Apas

By: Lyle Andales and Paul Lauro - CDN Multi-Media Reporter and Correspondent

By: Lyle Andales and Paul Lauro - CDN Multi-Media Reporter and Correspondent | August 23,2025 - 02:21 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 22-year-old man was arrested after going on a rampage inside a bar in Brgy. Apas, Cebu City, on Friday afternoon, August 22.

Police identified the suspect as Karlo Patulin Gumapas, a security guard and resident of Brgy. Luz, also in Cebu City.

He was taken into custody after allegedly overturning tables, kicking chairs, and forcibly pushing a glass door that cracked during the incident at a resto bar.

Investigators said Gumapas had been drinking with friends when he claimed that he wanted to already go home because he was drunk.

However, his companions later on discovered that he actually wanted to transfer to another bar, sparking an argument that led to his outburst.

Witnesses said the man shouted inside the establishment, shoved furniture, and smashed the glass door valued at P25,000.

He also allegedly shoved one of his companions, which escalated into a fist fight before he slipped and fell on the stairs, leaving him with facial bruises.

Barangay tanods responded to the commotion and arrested Gumapas on-site before turning him over to the Mabolo Police Station for documentation and the filing of charges for malicious mischief.

The resto bar’s management initially sought damages of P10,000 for the destruction that Gumapas caused on the establishment.

Police said Gumapas remains under custody pending the disposition of his case.

