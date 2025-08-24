Living with HIV in Cebu: How treatment, support gave one man a second life

CEBU CITY, Philippines — It took a near-death experience for “Dario” (not his real name) to confront the dangers of untreated HIV finally.

He first learned he was HIV-positive in 2010. At the time, he felt nothing unusual. No fever, no weight loss, no warning signs. So he brushed it aside.

HIV, short for human immunodeficiency virus, weakens the immune system over time, often without early symptoms, which is why many delay treatment.

“Mura raman gyud siya ug wala (It was as if nothing at all),” he recalled.

Drugs, fear, and stigma

For six years, Dario lived as though nothing had changed. It was only in 2016 that he finally began antiretroviral (ARV) therapy—not because he fell sick, but because he feared losing his family.

His wife had discovered his condition and confronted him after noticing how he had grown distant, refusing intimacy. Dario admitted he had been keeping away, gripped by the fear of infecting her.

At the time, his body remained strong, and he believed he could manage the illness.

But the climate shifted that same year, with then-President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs casting a heavy shadow over People Who Inject Drugs (PWID).

For Dario, even the simple act of being seen at a health facility felt like a dangerous risk. The fear of being gunned down in the streets haunted him every day, and his treatment became irregular.

COVID-19 setbacks

In 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic struck, his treatment stopped altogether. Lockdowns cut him off from medicine refills, and fear only deepened his struggle.

For more than half a year, he went without ARVs. To cope with the isolation, he slipped back into old habits, mixing and injecting drugs with peers, sharing needles day after day.

That same year, his body finally gave way. At 53, he staggered into a Cebu City hospital gasping for air, every breath shallow, his coughs streaked with blood.

“Dili na ko kaginhawa… Maglisod na ko ug lakaw ato panahona… Kada tug nako adto, kanang Selecta na ice cream [tupperware], every morning ana, puno na siyag akong plema. Yellow kaayo,” Dario recalled.

(I could barely breathe… I could hardly walk at that time… Every time I slept, that Selecta ice cream [tupperware], every morning, it would be filled with my phlegm. It was so yellow.)

Living with a weakened shield

What he was experiencing were not just “ordinary” coughs or fevers, but the consequences of untreated HIV. After years of silence, the virus had gradually weakened his immune system until his body could no longer fight back.

Health experts explain that HIV is commonly transmitted through the sharing or reusing of needles and syringes, a practice that makes transmission highly efficient. According to UNAIDS, this risk can be greatly reduced if people who inject drugs always use new, disposable needles or properly sterilize reusable ones before use.

For those like Dario, whose immune systems have already been compromised, the danger extends far beyond the virus itself. With their body’s defenses severely weakened, they become vulnerable to a wide range of infections and cancers that rarely affect people with healthy immunity.

These illnesses are known as opportunistic infections because they seize the chance to strike when the immune system is too weak to resist.

When feeling ‘fine’ delays HIV testing

Dario was no stranger to risky highs.

As part of the PWID community, his drug use began in his teens and deepened over the years, shifting depending on what was available and what friends passed around.

Each phase brought its own dangers, but for him and many others, the real risk was not overdose. It was the silent threat of infections like HIV that often came with shared needles and unsafe practices.

For a long time, though, HIV barely crossed his mind. He felt fine, he repeated, certain his body was holding up. No coughs, no rashes, no fevers. That sense of being “okay,” common among people who inject drugs, gave him the illusion of safety and delayed him from seeking testing or treatment.

“Wala man gud ko’y gibati. Mao to nga mura ra’g normal,” he said. (I didn’t feel anything. That’s why I thought I was just normal.)

Living on the margins, Dario had also grown used to judgment. Drug use, he knew, was seen as a crime before it was seen as a condition.

However, to him, this mindset only hardened the stigma that kept many from entering clinics or seeking help.

“Dili unta ingon nga tungod kay nag-drugs ka, wala na kay katungod. Kinabuhi man gihapon ni,” he said.

(It shouldn’t be that just because you use drugs, you lose your rights. This is still a life.)

A second chance at life

That conviction would be tested in 2020, when a near-death illness forced him to seek help again.

This time, he found not only doctors but also peers who refused to give up on him. Through friends, he reconnected with IDUCare, a Cebu-based support group for PWIDs.

“Ni-advise sila nga mo-visit ko ni Dr. Ilya. Doctor siya sa city health kaniadto. Nakasabot gyud siya sa amo problema, mga tawo nag-inject ba. Wala gyud to siya nagduhaduha nga tabangan ko, mao to nituman gyud ko sa iyang advise,” Dario said.

(They advised me to visit Dr. Ilya. She was a doctor at the city health back then. She really understood our problems, you know, people who inject. She never hesitated to help me, so I truly followed her advice.)

For him, 2020 felt like a second life, a chance to commit to treatment, this time for good.

“Dako kaayo kong pasalamat sa IDUCare. Usa sila sa nakaconvince nako magpa-treatment jud ko,” he said.

(I’m very grateful to IDUCare. They were among those who convinced me to really undergo treatment.)

Today, Dario is on consistent treatment, his virus suppressed to the point of being undetectable. This is known as U=U—undetectable means untransmittable—where a person consistently adhering to antiretroviral treatment can no longer transmit HIV to their sexual partners.

For him, that knowledge is both science and salvation.

“Buhi pa ko (I’m still here),” he said.

Peer-led care at the margins

Dario’s survival was not his achievement alone.

Behind him stood IDUCare, a small but vital lifeline for Cebu’s PWID community. Run by peers who know the struggle firsthand, the group helps people like him reconnect to treatment, discreetly refill ARVs, and navigate the fear that often keeps drug users away from hospitals.

“Before we started in 2015, we gathered the drug users community and held a three-day consultation,” said Johan Nadela, Founder and Executive Director of IDUCare.

“Out of that, we came up with the IDUCare model. We laid out the objectives, the components, and the detailed activities. It was built with them, not just for them,” he added.

The goal, Nadela explained, was simple yet radical: to create a peer-based community that could push for behavior change, integrate health, and, above all, defend the human rights of people who use drugs.

That meant not just medical referrals but also teaching legal rights literacy, training PWIDs as paralegals, and equipping them to “help other drug users.”

“I think we’re doing it right,” Nadela said. “We’re invited by stakeholders, locally and internationally, to represent community efforts. That’s the indicator: that drug users themselves are doing right in helping others.”

IDUCare’s advocacy spans a wide spectrum: HIV and AIDS awareness, sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and hepatitis education, prevention of mother-to-child transmission (PMTC), drug awareness, and harm reduction.

Their drop-in center in Cebu City has become a refuge. People can access free HIV testing and treatment, viral load monitoring, and hepatitis and syphilis screening. It also provides medical checkups and free medicines.

“We also give care packages, food boxes, and immediate crisis responses…things that mattered even more during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Nadela said.

Beyond medical support, they also provide the less visible but equally vital forms of care: motivational interviewing, counseling, treatment adherence support, social case studies, spiritual accompaniment, focus group discussions, and crisis interventions.

“Drug users are also people,” Nadela reminded. “They have a heart, they have a life, they want to live with dignity. They can be productive if we let them.”

For many, the group’s most valuable offering is intangible: a safe space.

“We give them a safe space and help them learn skills that lead to recovery,” Nadela explained. “They’ll be the ones doing their own timelines. We’re just here to motivate them. It’s a lifetime process, and it has to be their initiative. There’s no one-pill solution to recovery.”

“We’re sometimes labeled as tolerating drugs because we’re helping our community,” Nadela admitted. “Our work is very challenging, especially now when the stigma is so high. But we have to help.”

By the numbers

Across Cebu, countless others face struggles similar to Dario’s, lives obscured by stigma, fear, and the shifting patterns of HIV transmission.

From 1984 to April 2025, Cebu City has documented 6,224 HIV cases, according to Dr. Maria Chona Medina-Loma, HIV/AIDS Program Coordinator at the Cebu City Health Department (CCHD).

Transmission patterns have also shifted over time. In the epidemic’s early years, cases were largely driven by people who inject drugs. But since 2018, men who have sex with men (MSM) have emerged as the most affected group.

From January to April 2025 alone, 54 percent of new infections were among MSM, followed by bisexual men (16 percent), heterosexual transmission (16 percent), and injecting drug users (9 percent).

Despite these odds, Cebu has made significant progress. Like Dario, thousands of people in the city are now accessing treatment, keeping their virus suppressed, and living healthy, productive lives.

The CCHD is currently providing antiretroviral therapy (ART) to 1,741 patients, achieving a viral suppression rate of 96 percent. Across the province, 2,771 individuals are on ART.

For each one, treatment is a lifeline, transforming fear into survival and hope.

Globally, the challenge remains immense.

UNAIDS reported that as of 2024, 40.8 million people worldwide were living with HIV, with 1.3 million newly infected that year.

Since the epidemic began, HIV has claimed 44.1 million lives, and despite advances in treatment, 630,000 people still died of AIDS-related illnesses in 2024 alone.

Progress is real yet incomplete. While 87 percent of people living with HIV now know their status, an estimated 5.3 million remain undiagnosed, a silent gap that fuels transmission and delays life-saving treatment.

Bridging the gaps

To address these challenges, grassroots initiatives in local communities are being scaled up.

In Cebu City, Dr. Loma noted that the local government had expanded both prevention and testing strategies.

These include HIV self-testing kits in partnership with the Philippine Health Foundation, pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) for those at risk, condom distribution, and routine testing for pregnant women to ensure early treatment.

“Our aim in Cebu City Health is to intensify our program. We are focusing on the youth or young people populations, those who are in school, those who are in the community, those who are LGBTQ+, and those who are together with their sexual partners at risk,” Dr. Loma said.

This year alone, 140 pregnant women in Cebu tested positive for HIV. Most were infected by partners who use drugs or have multiple partners.

Through routine testing and immediate referral to Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center, they are now receiving antiretroviral therapy (ART), obstetric care, and follow-up support.

Alongside these measures, the Cebu City government is also pushing for legislative intervention.

Dr. Michelle Abella-Celona, councilor and chairperson of the Committee on Health, stressed that policies must outlast political cycles and should not depend on the priorities of those in office.

“Legislation is crucial because it institutionalizes programs and ensures continuity beyond political terms,” Celona said.

She explained that local ordinances could strengthen prevention campaigns, integrate HIV education into schools and workplaces, and secure regular budget allocations for testing and treatment.

She also pointed out that laws create accountability so that services remain consistent.

“The City Council can provide support by ensuring that testing centers are accessible in barangays or through mobile clinics,” Celona said.

She added that partnerships with NGOs and private hospitals can make testing less intimidating and more widely available.

Celona further emphasized that HIV should be addressed as a public health issue rather than a moral one. Ordinances, she said, must include protections against discrimination in schools, workplaces, and communities.

“When policies highlight dignity, equality, and compassion, it encourages more people to get tested and treated without fear,” she said.

Every life is worth saving

For people like Dario, those words resonate deeply. Now in his late 50s, he admits that the past haunts him. Choices made under the fog of drugs, mistakes that disappointed his parents, deceived his community, and most painfully, left scars on his children’s lives.

“Kung pwede lang gyud nako mabalik, mubalik ko uy,” he said quietly. (If only I could turn back time, I would.)

But regret, though heavy, does not define the whole of his story. Access to treatment and the support of community health workers have given him not just more years, but the will to live them differently.

He is learning to rebuild, to show his children that despite the brokenness, he remains their father, and to remind others in his community that testing and treatment are not punishments but lifelines.

And most importantly, Dario is a mirror held up to society. He is proof that people who use drugs deserve healthcare, and that people living with HIV deserve compassion, not condemnation. His survival and the policies now being pushed forward speak to a larger truth.

The challenge now for Cebu City, and all communities grappling with HIV, is not simply about medicine or legislation, but about reshaping the lens through which we see people like Dario: not as cautionary tales, but as lives worth saving. /csl

