Cebu City: Motorcycle rider dead in Transcentral Highway crash

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 57-year-old rider died after his motorcycle collided with a sports utility vehicle (SUV) along the Transcentral Highway in Barangay Busay, Cebu City on Saturday morning, August 23.

Police identified the fatality as Stewart Tan Chu, a resident of Guadalupe, Cebu City.

According to the police, Chua was driving a BMW R 1300 GS when he collided with a Nissan Terra SUV driven by 40-year-old Jessie Sloan Lee Young of Mandaue City, that was traveling in the opposite lane.

Based on CCTV footage reviewed by investigators, Chu was traversing the mountain highway toward Brgy. Busay, while Young was driving in the opposite direction toward Cebu City.

As both vehicles approached a curve along the highway, Chu’s motorcycle allegedly overshot his lane and directly struck the front left portion of the oncoming SUV.

The force of the impact caused Chu’s motorcycle to be thrown backward by about five meters from the point of collision.

Chu was thrown from his bike and slammed onto the road pavement, sustaining severe injuries.

He was rushed to a private hospital in Cebu but no longer made it alive.

Young’s SUV sustained damage to its left headlight, front fender, and bumper, while the motorcycle was left heavily wrecked at its front portion.

Responding officers of the Cebu City Police Office’s Traffic Enforcement Unit (TEU) documented the incident and facilitated the turnover of both vehicles.

Police said further investigation into the circumstances of the crash is ongoing.

