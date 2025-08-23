DMW hikes minimum wage of Filipino domestic workers abroad to $500

MANILA, Philippines—The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) on Friday said it is raising by $100 the minimum wage rate of Filipino domestic workers abroad to $500 per month as part of its eight-part reform package.

“[The] increase shall be integrated into the employment contract to be processed by (DMW)… and migrant workers’ offices shall be instructed to further engage host governments and private entities abroad to ensure discussion and implementation of this new wage standard,” DMW Sec. Hans Leo Cacdac told a news briefing on Friday.

DMW will impose a 60-day transition period for employers and recruitment agencies to be able to adjust to the new minimum pay rate, which was increased to $500 from $400.

Newly hired domestic workers as well as those returning to work, whether for vacation or from unemployment, are eligible to the new wage rates, Cacdac said.

But the migrant workers chief clarified that the wage floor rates could still vary depending on the host country or the overseas employer.

The agency is also studying the implementation of higher minimum wage rates for upskilled workers, including former domestic workers who trained to become caregivers.

“We just need a bit more time to determine the wage levels of a caregiver… What I’m trying to say is the $500 may be increased further when a domestic worker (improves) his or her skill set,” Cacdac told reporters.

The pay hike for domestic workers is part of the DMW’s reform programs it announced on Friday.

Its other components are free annual medical check-ups and hospitalization; implementation of “Know Your Employer” protocol or mandatory videoconferencing between employer and domestic workers before signing contracts; a digital welfare monitoring system for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) called “Kumusta Kabayan?”; an upskilling and career mobility program; legal assistance under DMW’s Aksyon Fund; a whitelisting policy for recruitment agencies; and a stricter policy for accommodation facilities of recruitment agencies.

The “Kamusta Kabayan?” initiative, Cacdac said, had a pilot run recently in Kuwait where about 20,000 emails were sent to the DMW.

He noted that such a proactive approach could help in identifying “potential OFW welfare issues or concerns.”

About 20 to 30 percent of total OFWs deployed yearly are domestic workers, Cacdac said, citing estimates from DMW.

