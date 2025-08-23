Abante to Magalong: Show up in House flood probe or shut up

MANILA, Philippines — “Show up or shut up.”

This was Manila Rep. Bienvenido Abante’s challenge to Baguio Mayor Benjamin Magalong after the latter doubled down on his accusations linking House lawmakers to allegedly anomalous flood control projects.

Abante, who also sits as chair of the House committee on human rights, said Magalong should instead “do the honorable thing: appear at our hearings, name names, submit documents, and testify under oath.”

“Results beat rhetoric every time. If Mayor Magalong refuses to face the committee with evidence, then he is nothing more than an empty can—noisy but hollow,” he added.

This developed after Magalong refused to apologize for calling the upcoming House tri-committee probe on flood control projects a “moro-moro” or a political drama. Mindanaoan lawmakers led by Lanao del Sur Rep. Zia Alonto Adiong took offense at the comment, saying the word carries “historical baggage” for Muslim communities.

But Magalong stood firm, saying it was not he but Congress who should apologize “because of what they are doing to the Filipino people…They were exactly the ones being told to have some shame, then you go ahead and conduct your own investigation? I don’t know where that probe would lead.”

For Abante, however, the Baguio mayor’s words have been “unfairly eroding trust” and pointed out that he did not have a “monopoly on good intentions. We also want to find out who is profiting off the suffering of our countrymen.”

“If he is truly concerned about the Filipino people, then let him have the courage to appear in Congress. It seems Magalong is only brave when facing the media,” Abante said.

Last Wednesday, the House plenary adopted via viva voce, or by a voice vote, Resolution No. 145, tasking an “infracomm” to scrutinize the projects implemented by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), especially those allegedly involving politicians who received kickbacks, gamed the public biddings or covertly controlled the very companies that bagged the multimillion-peso government contracts.

As a result, the House faces the possibility of putting some of its own members linked to anomalous flood control projects into the hot seat.

The chamber approved the inquiry hours after Sen. Panfilo Lacson, in a privilege speech, reported on the investigation conducted by his office showing that only about 40 percent of funds allocated for flood control projects are actually spent on construction, while the rest of the funds are lost to corruption schemes.

Lacson’s speech mentioned several projects in Naujan town within the district of Oriental Mindoro Rep. Arnan Panaligan, where the contractor was Sunwest Inc., a company co-founded by AKO Bicol Rep. Elizaldy Co.

