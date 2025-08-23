Korina Sanchez visits Hong Kong Disneyland, calls it her ‘P10 million palace’

Korina Sanchez seemed unfazed by the “noise” as she spent quality time with fellow Filipinos in Hong Kong Disneyland, even jokingly calling the theme park’s Castle of Magical Dreams as her “P10 million palace.”

The broadcaster earlier made headlines after her interview with couple Curlee and Sarah Discaya — whose companies were among the top contractors involved in questionable flood control projects — was featured in a recent social media post by Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto.

In his post, Sotto called out veteran journalists who supposedly agree to feature controversial public figures allegedly in exchange for fees as high as P10 million.

While Sanchez has yet to directly comment on the matter, she showed glimpses of her recent trip to the popular theme park through her Instagram page on Saturday, Aug. 23.

“My P10 Million Palace, joke,” she wrote, showing herself pointing at the Castle of Magical Dreams in the background.

“The happiest place on earth they say is Disneyland. Actually, the happiest place is peace of mind,” she continued. “In the midst of ignorant hate comes blessed calm knowing that GOOD is in control if you allow it. “

Sanchez shared that she met some Filipinos in Hong Kong, among them “supporters who continue to believe despite the noise.”

In her caption, the journalist thanked TV5 and the team behind her show “Rated Korina” as well.

Prior to this, the producers of Sanchez’s shows “Rated Korina” and “Korina Interviews” issued a statement vehemently denying Sotto’s claim of “P10 million placement for an interview.”

It further warned that “malicious insinuations posted on Facebook, and which publicly besmirches the reputation of [its] shows or Sanchez, clearly constitute cyber libel.”

