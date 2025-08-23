Mandaue shabu buy-bust: Manicurist arrested, P17M drugs seized

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – A woman working as a manicurist was arrested on Friday night, August 22, 2025, after authorities seized approximately ₱17 million worth of suspected shabu in a joint buy-bust operation in Barangay Subangdaku, Mandaue City.

The suspect, identified only by the alias “Jane,” 37, is a resident of Barangay Sawang Calero, Cebu City.

According to a report from the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO), Jane works as a manicurist but has allegedly been involved in drug courier activities since 2024. She is classified as a high-value individual in the illegal drug trade.

Investigations revealed that she was capable of distributing at least 8 kilograms of illegal drugs each month, earning ₱10,000 per kilo in commission. She reportedly distributed drugs across several localities in Cebu.

Police said her main connection to the drug supply chain is her half-brother, alias “Makang,” a person deprived of liberty (PDL) currently detained at the Cebu City Jail. He allegedly acts as her middleman, instructing her on drop-off locations and delivery schedules. Transactions were reportedly coordinated via mobile phones and payments made through mobile wallets.

The buy-bust operation was conducted at around 11:08 PM along M. Logarta Street in Barangay Subangdaku. It was led by the MCPO City Drug Enforcement Unit, in coordination with several regional units including the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), Regional Intelligence Division 7, and Drug Enforcement Group 7.

“Her capture disrupted the ongoing distribution and hindered the further spread of illegal drugs in key areas. This successful operation underscores PRO-7’s firm resolve to aggressively pursue and dismantle drug personalities through timely, intelligence-driven efforts,” a portion of the MCPO report stated.

The suspect is currently detained at the custodial facility of Police Station 2, Mandaue City Police Office. Authorities are preparing charges for violations of Sections 5 and 11, Article 2 of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The arrest is considered one of the biggest shabu confiscations by the MCPO this year. From January to August 10, the MCPO has confiscated an estimated ₱195,947,028 worth of illegal drugs. /csl

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP